IWC and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Unveil Special Edition Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41

With the inaugural Miami Grand Prix merely days away, IWC and the Mercedes F1 team have just unveiled the outfit’s first-ever official timepiece in the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Edition ‘Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team”.
IWC Schaffhausen has been an official partner for the reigning F1 world champion outfit since 2013 and in a way, it’s kind of surprising they’ve waited this long to unveil an official watch for Mercedes. This new chronograph will be worn by the entire team, including the race engineers, mechanics, strategists, designers and aerodynamicists.
Made from lightweight grade 5 titanium, the watch features a black dial with printing and luminescence in the team’s signature shade of green, and you can have it with two different straps – a black embossed calfskin strap and a green rubber strap.
Thanks to the integrated EasX-CHANGE system, the straps can be exchanged quickly and easily without the use of any additional tools.
As for the movement, it’s IWC’s own 69385 caliber system in a classic column-wheel design, boasting 231 individual parts. It’s all visible through a sapphire glass back, while the bi-directional pawl winding system allows for a 46-hour power reserve.
“We’re delighted to unveil the first official team watch we’ve developed with IWC. It underscores the spirit of unity and the sense of belonging within our team and is a testament to the relationship we have built with IWC over the last decade. I am looking forward to seeing the watch being worn by members of the team trackside in Miami this weekend,” said Mercedes F1 team boss, Toto Wolff.
“Both fine watchmaking and racing are all about precision, craftsmanship and performance engineering. But it’s the human factor – passion, the love and the dedication that makes all the difference between good and great," added IWC chief executive officer, Christoph Grainger-Herr.
Mercedes arrive in Miami trailing both Ferrari and Red Bull in the Constructors Championship with 77 total points through the first four races. They’re currently 36 points behind Red Bull, 47 points behind first-place Ferrari, and 31 points clear of fourth-place McLaren.
