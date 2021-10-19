IWC and Hot Wheels Launch Super-Rare Mercedes-Benz Gullwing and Watch Set

Looking for an original 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing? Well, be ready to dig deep into your pockets because you might need to pull out more than a million dollars to get one. But there's a smaller version that's two zeros less than a Gullwing would run you, and it comes with an epic watch, too.
To celebrate the IWC Schaffhausen Racing team return to Goodwood, the luxury watchmaker and Mattel's Hot Wheels unveiled a unique set that will make a great addition to any collector or motorsport fan's most prized possessions shelf: the new "Racing Works" collector set.
IWC and Mercedes have a long history together. In 2013, the watchmaker became the "Official Engineering Partner" of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team and has since launched a few collaboration watches and even worked with team drivers like Lewis Hamilton.
As for IWC's partnership with Mattel, the two collaborated for the first time in 2020 with the introduction of a premium Hot Wheels Team Transport set that combined the IWC Racing 300 SL and its racing team transporter.
IWC and Hot Wheels have combined two icons from Schaffhausen and El Segundo in this new collector set. The new Mercedes-Benz 300 SL" Racing Works Edition" is one of the most detailed 1:64th Hot Wheels models ever created. It's an authentic replica of the IWC Racing team's Mercedes-Benz 300 SL "Gullwing" that comes with functional gullwing doors, an interior with bucket seats, a roll cage, and red sill trims.
The car's exterior is just as impressive, featuring clear headlights with M-B Star braces and specific racing graphics. Only 50 models have been manufactured at the toy maker's prototyping workshop, meaning that the car is currently one of the rarest official Hot Wheels models ever released.
Next to it, there is a luxury timepiece from IWC dubbed the Pilot's Watch Chronograph Edition. It has a matte dark grey casing made of grade 5 titanium. As a result, it is both light and long-lasting. At 9 o'clock, the casing has a Hot Wheels flame logo engraved on its side.
Its dial features a chequered racing flag design that complements the motorsport theme. What powers the watch is the 69385 caliber movement, which is visible through the smoked glass case back. The watch has a silver and black textile strap to match the IWC Racing Mercedes-Benz 300 SL's color scheme.
Both the chronograph and model car are housed in a one-of-a-kind metal toolbox with a limitation plate with a specific set number. The first IWC and Hot Wheels "Racing Works" will be auctioned online by international auction house Bonhams, with all proceeds benefiting the Two Bit Circus Foundation.
The set could sell for as much as £50,000, which is around $68,700. The current bid for one piece is £14,000, or $19,259.
