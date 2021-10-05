Gucci’s First-Ever Collectible Is an Epic Cadillac Seville Brimming With Luxury

When world-famous Italian design and American heritage meet, only great things can happen. They did it once when the iconic “Seville by Gucci” was introduced, and they’re doing it again, with the launch of an ultra-limited-edition toy version of this fabulous car.
The “Gucci mania” has now extended to the artistic toy universe: an unexpected collaboration between Hot Wheels and the extravagant Italian fashion brand resulted in a one-of-a-kind toy that’s sure to delight both fashion and car enthusiasts. This event marks a premiere for both brands, as Gucci’s first official collectible and Hot Wheels’ first dabble into the fashion world, and is part of the Italian brand’s 100-year anniversary celebration.
Some might not know it, but Gucci and GM collaborated back in 1970 when the Italian luxury brand added its unique spin to the Cadillac Seville. Gold Gucci emblems on the wheels, a gold Gucci hood ornament, and Gucci’s recognizable stripes across the trunk were just some of the extravagant touches added to the car, with a unique vinyl top covering only the C-pillar. In the ‘80s and ‘90s, this special Cadillac was further shaped by the Radwood festival spirit.
This collectible is a 1982 Cadillac Seville 1:64 replica, with a metal die-cast body and chassis, plus Real Riders tires. Boasting the classic Gucci logo and interlocking GG pattern, this exquisite model even included the golden piping on the seats, showing remarkable attention to detail.
Since it’s all about luxury, this rare collectible even comes in a Gucci-designed packaging. The miniature vehicle is encased in an acrylic display, packed in an authentic Gucci box and slipcover, with the Italian brand’s signature green paper. Hot Wheels die-cast designers, Bryan Benedict and Ralph Benitez, were thrilled to create such a stunning model, with a high level of accuracy.
If you would like to be the proud owner of this Hot Wheels x Gucci 1982 Cadillac Seville, get ready for the official launch on October 18 on the Mattel Creations and Gucci platforms. This $120 limited-edition jewel will also be available at Gucci selected stores.
