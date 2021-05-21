5 F1 Driver Who Walked Away From a Flaming Wreck to Test for Mercedes-AMG in June

4 What If Mercedes-Benz Predated BMW's X6 with a W164 M-Class Coupe?

2 V12-Powered 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 Revealed, in U.S. Dealerships Come 2022

More on this:

IWC New AMG Watch Looks like an F1 Car, Is Built Like One Too

The luxury watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen and Mercedes-AMG have joined forces to create a timepiece that celebrates the world of motorsport. Built with woven carbon fiber, the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG” is bound to get any „piston-driven hearts” pumping. 8 photos AMG watch, their partnership took off 17 years ago. That’s a lot of time that they did not waste as several edition models and cockpit watches inspired by the racing world rolled out over the years.



Now, they’re back, and this timepiece stands out as being IWC’s first watch made from titanium. Its case, the crown and pushers are all made from Grade 5 titanium. Moreover, the matte grey pieces that give it the sporty look are all inspired by



Since carbon fiber provides a good weight to power ratio in a racing car, the same principle was applied in the making process of this timepiece. As a result, the dial features a black woven carbon fiber that contrasts with the silver-plated chronograph counters and the small seconds at 6 o’clock. This specific woven pattern can also be found in the embossed black calfskin strap that comes with a stainless-steel folding clasp to complete the look.



A Mercedes-AMG logo is imprinted on its tinted sapphire crystal case back. Under it, you’ll find the heart of the watch, an in-house developed chronograph caliber 69385, which beats at 28,800 vibrations per hour (vph). It has enough power to make this machine work for 12 hours. Lastly, the caliber 69 has a column wheel that prevents a jump when when starting the chronograph function.



The These two brands are not at their first collab. Starting with an Ingenieur Collectionwatch, their partnership took off 17 years ago. That’s a lot of time that they did not waste as several edition models and cockpit watches inspired by the racing world rolled out over the years.Now, they’re back, and this timepiece stands out as being IWC’s first watch made from titanium. Its case, the crown and pushers are all made from Grade 5 titanium. Moreover, the matte grey pieces that give it the sporty look are all inspired by AMG’ s signature Selenite Grey Magno paint.Since carbon fiber provides a good weight to power ratio in a racing car, the same principle was applied in the making process of this timepiece. As a result, the dial features a black woven carbon fiber that contrasts with the silver-plated chronograph counters and the small seconds at 6 o’clock. This specific woven pattern can also be found in the embossed black calfskin strap that comes with a stainless-steel folding clasp to complete the look.A Mercedes-AMG logo is imprinted on its tinted sapphire crystal case back. Under it, you’ll find the heart of the watch, an in-house developed chronograph caliber 69385, which beats at 28,800 vibrations per hour (vph). It has enough power to make this machine work for 12 hours. Lastly, the caliber 69 has a column wheel that prevents a jump when when starting the chronograph function.The Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG” was presented for the first time in a webcast held jointly by both brands. Now, it’s already on sale on the IWC site, and it doesn’t come cheap, marking a score of $9,100.

load press release