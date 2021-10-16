5 Ford Anglia Gasser Is Wild and Unpredictable, Gets All Four Off the Ground

A Classic Gasser Volvo P1800 Added to the Hot Wheels Legends Tour

It's powered by a 600-horsepower Chevy 454 V8 and it is, as amazing as it sounds, a Volvo. 6 photos







And the company is also invading the United Kingdom in search of international flair to the mix. In what is certainly a shocker, their UK addition is a Volvo P1800 modified as a classic American gasser which now moves on to the semifinal round.



Lee Johnstone, the owner of this fantastic machine, built his



This insane Volvo is no slouch on the track as it runs a 10.01 second quarter mile at 133 mph.



To keep it in the family, Johnstone races his P1800 with his three daughters and as a result he named his team Johnstone & Daughters (JD) Racing.



"This is a beautiful example of a gasser — a drag racer with streetcar form. Often with dragsters, the chassis is so important that the body gets overlooked, but this example is fabulous with great attention to detail. It completely hits the Hot Wheels brief," said Jaguar design director Ian Callum, one of the Hot Wheels judges that selected the P1800 as the UK finalist.



The lineup of potential winners already includes several gassers, one based on a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air. If there’s any justice in the world, Johnstone's P1800 will stand a strong chance to become the next addition to the series.



The global semifinal round is scheduled for November 4, 2021, and "Ain't no Saint" will compete against some of the previous winners.



