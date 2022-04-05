Danger Time Zone: IWC Unveils Top Gun Edition “Woodland” Pilot’s Watch, Yours for $10,700

IWC have unveiled a brand-new Top Gun Edition watch called “Woodland”, featuring a dark green hue inspired by the flight suits and uniforms of Top Gun pilots. This special shade of green is also meant to pay tribute to the forest landscapes whose airspace these pilots use during training.
The “Woodland” is one of six total variations for this watch, three of which are also Top Gun Edition models.
This one, however, comes with a ceramic case made using a sophisticated manufacturing process where zirconium oxide is mixed with other metallic oxides. Because colors change during the sintering process, it takes several trials in order to get the right blend of raw materials.
Green ceramic case aside, which by the way measures 44 mm in diameter, the “Woodland” also boasts a dark green dial with black hands and printing, plus luminescent material in a subdued green. Meanwhile, everything from the pushers to the crown and case back (which also features the Top Gun logo) are made from Ceratanium, which IWC claims is “as light and unbreakable as titanium,” yet at the same time, as scratch-resistant and hard as ceramic.
Inside the case you’ll find IWC’s self-winding 69380 caliber at work, offering you a 46-hour power reserve. Design-wise, the chronograph movement comes with a classic column-wheel and features the day and date display at 3 o’clock. Other highlights include the soft-iron inner case, which can provide protection against magnetic fields.
As for the bracelet, it’s actually a green rubber strap with textile inlay, color-matched to the case.
The price for feeling a tiny bit like Maverick getting ready to climb aboard his F-14 Tomcat? No fewer than $10,700, which makes the “Woodland” just as pricey as the IWC Top Gun Edition “Lake Tahoe” chronograph, but more expensive than the “SFTI” Top Gun edition variant.
