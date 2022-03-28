You Can Still Buy a Grand Seiko Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition Watch For $21,000

To some people, whether they are collectors or just wristwatch enthusiasts, a timepiece is a lot more than just a tool or a fashion statement. They can represent certain historical events, as well as some of the finest craftsmanship possible when it comes to wearables.
As far as the car industry is concerned, it has long been associated with timepieces, much like the aviation industry or the sailing industry.
Some of you are probably very familiar with popular models such as the TAG Heuer Carrera or the Rolex Daytona, but any collector will tell you that some of the most distinguished pieces are those that tend to fly under the radar.
Case in point, this limited-edition Grand Seiko Spring Drive model, reference number SBGC229, unveiled back in 2019 as a tribute to both 20 years of the Spring Drive mechanism, but also 50 years of the Nissan GT-R supercar.
This is a Spring Drive chronograph, featuring a high intensity titanium and ceramic case (measuring 46.4 mm in diameter), a Bayside Blue aesthetic (just like the GT-R 50th Anniversary model), white crocodile strap, silver white dial, plus a see-through sapphire crystal case back with a GT-R anniversary emblem in 18K gold.
Only 200 units were ever built, each priced at around $21,000. As you can imagine, they were scooped up pretty much immediately, but here’s the kicker: you can still buy one courtesy of various private vendors, some of which will let you have it for what they paid at retail.
In other words, this limited-edition Grand Seiko has yet to go up in value, but who’s to say that it won’t at some point? We also found one for just $18,500 on Chrono24, and it appears to be in very good condition, “worn with little to no signs of wear,” according to a private seller based in the U.S.
