Square Bang Unico Is Hublot’s First-Ever Square Watch and Jay-Z Probably Has One Already

Hublot has unveiled what is sure to become its most controversial design yet in the Square Bang Unico, featuring a predominantly square shape with subtly rounded corners. This marks the first time Hublot has ever designed a square watch, and we wouldn’t be overstating things by saying that the entire luxury wristwatch community has been caught off-guard.
Dubbed the Square Bang Unico, this new watch is available in five formats, all measuring 42 mm in diameter. The Unico Titanium is the most “affordable” at $23,100, while the Unico Titanium Ceramic will set you back $24,100 – if you’re already at that price point, you might as well spend the extra $1,000 for additional contrast.
Then you have the Unico All Black priced at $26,000, while the Unico King Gold Ceramic and Unico King Gold cost $39,900 and $43,100 respectively.
In terms of mechanics, the Square Bang features Hublot’s popular automatic manufacture caliber HUB1280 Unico, to go with a three-day power reserve. Visually, you get a flyback-chronograph function, while the movement suspension can be seen from the front and back on all four corners. The total width of the watch is 43 mm, while the height is 14.5 mm, when laid to rest.
Regardless of which bezel you choose, all watches come with a new rubber strap distinguished by a waffle pattern, reports Watchtime. Of course, you can always replace the factory-standard strap with other rubber or leather ones via the Square Bang’s quick-change system.
Now, according to a lot of watch experts, Hublot is a severely overpriced brand, which is why some people genuinely hate their wristwatches. The general consensus among those people is that wealthy individuals buy Hublot simply because “it’s the cool thing to do,” which explains why so many celebrities, from rappers to professional athletes, seem to own one.
With that in mind, it’s a safe bet that megastars such as Jay-Z or LeBron James, both of which have a lot of Hublot watches in their collections, have either already bought the Square Bang Unico, or were given the choice to do so well before it officially went on sale.
