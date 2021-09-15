IWC and Glen Powell Introduce Three Pilot’s Watches Inspired by U.S. Navy Squadrons

There are a lot of military-inspired watches out there, but few of them are actually designed by brands with a tradition in providing timepieces for military units, according to their specific requirements. If you’ve always wanted an actual pilot watch, you’re in luck: IWC Schaffhausen has just unveiled three spectacular “squadron-edition” watches.
It’s one thing to wear a pilot’s watch, and another thing to fly in the backseat of a Blue Angels jet. Actor Glen Powell got the chance to do both. In honor of the Blue Angels’ 75th anniversary, the actor, who is also an IWC ambassador, was invited to spend a day at the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.
The proud owner of a private pilot’s license himself, Powell experienced first-hand the impressive maneuvers of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron.
The milestone anniversary was also celebrated by the launch of a limited-edition collection of watches. IWC became an official licensee of the Department of the Navy in 2019. Now, it’s releasing three models that honor the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and pilots.
Inspired by the military-exclusive watch developed for the Blue Angel members, the first model in the new collection features a striking, blue ceramic case and a matching rubber strap. It’s also decorated with the Blue Angels crest on the dial and contrasting yellow details.
The pilot’s watch Chronograph Edition “Tophatters” is inspired by the Strike Fighter Squadron 14, which is the Navy’s oldest active squadron. Its case is made of black zirconium oxide ceramic, while the pushers and the crown are made from an innovative material that’s as resilient as titanium, with the same scratch-resistance as ceramic. The vibrant red details and the leather strap bring out the bold spirit of the Tophatters.
The third model honors the “Royal Maces” - the Strike Fighter Squadron 27, stationed at the Marine Corps Air Station in Japan. Apart from the black zirconium oxide ceramic case and contrasting yellow details, this watch features a unique engraving of the squadron’s F/A-18E Super Hornet jet.
All the new IWC chronographs are powered by the in-house 69380 caliber movement and feature a soft-iron inner case that protects it. These military-inspired, limited-edition timepieces are available for €11,600 ($13,000) each.
The proud owner of a private pilot’s license himself, Powell experienced first-hand the impressive maneuvers of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron.
The milestone anniversary was also celebrated by the launch of a limited-edition collection of watches. IWC became an official licensee of the Department of the Navy in 2019. Now, it’s releasing three models that honor the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and pilots.
Inspired by the military-exclusive watch developed for the Blue Angel members, the first model in the new collection features a striking, blue ceramic case and a matching rubber strap. It’s also decorated with the Blue Angels crest on the dial and contrasting yellow details.
The pilot’s watch Chronograph Edition “Tophatters” is inspired by the Strike Fighter Squadron 14, which is the Navy’s oldest active squadron. Its case is made of black zirconium oxide ceramic, while the pushers and the crown are made from an innovative material that’s as resilient as titanium, with the same scratch-resistance as ceramic. The vibrant red details and the leather strap bring out the bold spirit of the Tophatters.
The third model honors the “Royal Maces” - the Strike Fighter Squadron 27, stationed at the Marine Corps Air Station in Japan. Apart from the black zirconium oxide ceramic case and contrasting yellow details, this watch features a unique engraving of the squadron’s F/A-18E Super Hornet jet.
All the new IWC chronographs are powered by the in-house 69380 caliber movement and feature a soft-iron inner case that protects it. These military-inspired, limited-edition timepieces are available for €11,600 ($13,000) each.