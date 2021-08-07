NASA Will Pay You to Pretend You Live on Mars for a Full Year

Bentley and Breitling Ready to Part Ways, Recall the Highlights of 19 Years Past

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bentley Newsroom (@bentleynewsroom) So, after the “longest-standing luxury automotive and watch partnership globally,” something didn’t tick right anymore. Still friends, Bentley and Breitling are now ready to part ways. In a very elegant manner, because the companies made sure to know the fracture was on (very) amicable terms. Otherwise, they wouldn’t put any effort into remembering their “best-in-class union and significant shared achievements.”For the history records, Bentley and Breitling kicked off their collaboration back in 2002, with Bentley at the time delving deep into the development process of its Continental GT grand tourer. Of course, such a luxurious car also needed a timekeeping partner to measure, especially since the British automaker was looking to include a bespoke clock into the design.So, the signature onboard Breitling clock made its way into the Continental GT and that paved the way for a fruitful collaboration that involved many “extraordinary wristwatches, in-cabin clocks, events, and experiences.” Still, the Swiss watch brand and the carmaker will cease their long-standing partnership at the end of 2021.And before that happens, they decided to share some of the most memorable highlights from the past 19 years. Naturally, all of them have been embedded below in the press release section, just to make sure no one misses any of the memorable moments. For us, though, it’s all about the final Bentley Breitling Tourbillon watch.This is because one can easily imagine this terminal collaboration between the two renowned brands will hold a very special place with fans of both companies. So, who cares to place a wager, this isn’t the last time we are hearing about this collectors’ timepiece and that it’s probably on its way to establishing a new auction record somewhere?

