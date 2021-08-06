Imagine Paying Nearly $330K for New Pirelli Rubber and Roger Dubuis Timepieces

Pirelli were founded in Milan back in 1872 and are known for specializing in the manipulation of rubber. Over the years, their attention to this material has led them to worldwide fame. Some people even have posters in their rooms with the words Pirelli hovering above their headboard, usually strapped to the side of peak performance vehicles and their tires.
This expertise in rubber manipulation has caught the attention of another master manipulator in their industry, Roger Dubuis watchmakers. Since 1995 this team has been at the forefront of timepiece design with, for a lack of a better word, disruptive works of art.
The Excalibur Spider Pirelli Double Flying Tourbillon as it’s known, is that one watch that you and seven other lucky people can create a brotherhood over. This “masterpiece” timekeeper includes two flying tourbillon (RD105SQ) that offer “enhanced precision” as they are constantly regulated by a differential mechanism.
This movement includes manual winding and circular-grained main plate and bridges with Rhodium plating. With 366 pieces, including 50 precious gems, putting one of these together must make the most complex LEGO sets look like actual child’s play. Its heart beats at 21,600 v.p.h.
The case for the watch is completed using DLC titanium with rubber inlays, titanium bezel with lacquered markings and sapphire crystal. The case back features a sapphire crystal with the Pirelli logo and a DLC titanium cover.
Where does Pirelli come into the story? Well, the strap that is featured on this watch, and possibly all other rubber seals, gaskets, etc., come from them. Although only the strap seems to be the only place where Pirelli is present with their know-how. Not only that, but the rubber inlays found on the strap are from certified Pirelli winning tires that have been used in real races.
All that’s going to cost you $329,500...Need I say more? The Pirelli Design website shows that this piece is available in five colors, but Dubuis shows only yellow and light blue as the only options still available. The 28
These pieces are known as the Excalibur Spider Pirelli Single Flying Tourbillon. For a cool $163,500 you can grab one of 28 timepieces that feature a skeleton flying tourbillon (RD510SQ) that is set with round diamonds.
For this mechanism, manual winding is used once again, while the décor includes circular-grained main plate and bridges with pink gold plating. However, for this watch, the pink gold seems to have been replaced with a different plating. With 179 pieces and 17 precious stones, this movement beats at the same 21,600 v.p.h.
The most accessible of the three timepieces is Excalibur Spider Pirelli Automatic Skeleton. Here, Dubuis is using a skeleton caliber with a star-shaped bridge and the exclusive micro-rotor.
The movement for this timepiece is an automatic or self-winding one. Main plate and bridges feature NAC coating and includes 166 pieces to complete. 35 precious stones cause this watch to beat at 28,800 v.p.h.
This 45 mm timepiece includes a similar build to the previous pieces, but because of the mechanism at hand, and the level of intricacy, this watch only comes in at $78,000. Enough to buy Pirelli tires for your car until the day you stop driving.
As they stand, all three of these designs are approved by the Poincon de Geveva, a certification that is offered only to 24,000 watches annually, so the life of the pieces shouldn’t be the problem. What is the problem is how exclusive of a club do you want to be a part of? One of eight or one of 88?
Frankly, for a guy like me, these watches offer more than I could ever need or use, but to have one of these puppies smiling out from underneath a shirt cuff, whooo! The ultimate statement of motorsport fanaticism.
