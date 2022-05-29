Sebastian Vettel Uses iPhone Feature to Track Down Thieves in Impromptu Barcelona Hunt

Sebastian Vettel isn’t only a four-time Formula 1 champion, but also a very tech-savvy Apple user, as the German turned to a new-gen feature of his iPhone in order to catch the thieves who recently stole one of his bags.
It all happened in Barcelona where the 34-year-old ended up having a bag stolen just outside of his hotel. When he noticed his belongings were gone, Vettel didn’t immediately reach out to the police, as any amateur would do, but actually pulled out his iPhone and tried to track down the thieves.
The Aston Martin driver was fully aware of the capabilities of his smartphone, which makes it possible to determine the location of other Apple products configured with the same account as long as a feature called “Find My” is enabled.
As it turns out, Vettel had his earphones, obviously a pair of AirPods, in the stolen bag, so the iPhone could easily determine the location in real-time.
Vettel hopped on a scooter and embarked on an impromptu ride across Barcelona based on the data provided by the iPhone.
Unfortunately, what the F1 driver didn’t know was that he was dealing with modern-day thieves as well. The burglars searched the content of the bag and, when coming across the AirPods, they threw them away, therefore covering their tracks.
Vettel eventually found the earphones, but obviously, there was no sign of the bag.
Aston Martin confirmed the unplanned thief hunt across Barcelona in a statement for the BBC, revealing that Sebastian Vettel eventually reached out to the police for an actual investigation.
At the time of writing, there’s still no update on the case, so most likely, Vettel is yet to recover his belongings. Obviously, we have absolutely no clue what was in the bag, but we’re guessing Vettel was carrying something way more valuable than the AirPods given he was ready to throw himself into such a dangerous Hollywood-style chase.
