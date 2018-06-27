Aston Martin Joins the Super GT Club With the New DBS Superleggera

Space Nation of Asgardia Gets Its First President

Not regarding the ultra-limited One-77 and the not-exactly-road-legal Vulcan, the DBS Superleggera is Aston Martin’s most powerful and exciting series-production car to date. Following the leak from a few hours ago, the Gaydon-based automaker took the veil off the newcomer, releasing all the juicy information about it as well. 36 photos

“Two illustrious names, one magnificent super grand tourer” is how Aston Martin describes the follow-up to the DB11 and AMR . Packing 5.2 liters of twin-turbocharged V12 madness under the hood, the DBS Superleggera has 715 horsepower and 664 pound-feet to offer. Top speed? 211 miles per hour, thank you!Zero to 60 mph comes in 3.4 seconds, and zero to 100 mph is doable in 6.4 seconds. What Aston Martin is especially proud comes in the form of in-gear acceleration from 50 to 100 miles per hour. Doable in 4.2 seconds, the automaker claims that’s best-in-class performance, taking a jab at the groundbreaking Ferrari 812 Superfast “Handsome beyond measure, its lightweight carbon composite and aluminum body is sculpted into a shape with tremendous presence and charisma,” said chief executive officer Andy Palmer. “Immaculately styled, obsessively engineered and outrageously potent, the new DBS Superleggera is every inch the Aston Martin flagship.” Beauty and performance come at a cost, and this fellow here isn’t cheap.Without regard to the Zagato special editions and the Valkyrie hypercar, the DBS Superleggera is up there with the priciest of Aston Martin models at $304,995. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018, and just like the DB11 and AMR, the newcomer is manufactured at the company’s Gaydon facility.Lighter than the model on which it’s based and capable of generation 180 kilograms (397 pounds) of downforce and maximum velocity, the DBS Superleggera features a limited-slip differential and torque vectoring. Forged double wishbones at the front and multi-link suspension at the rear is how this fellow likes to roll, to which Aston Martin adds three driving modes. These are GT, Sport, and Sport Plus.Technology is on a different level as well thanks to goodies such as the 360-degree camera with Park Assist, wi-fi hub, and the central dial-controlled infotainment system. Even though the system has Bluetooth audio and phone streaming, the automaker doesn’t mention anything about Android Auto and Apple CarPlay . Here’s hope the COMAND-based infotainment in the DBS Superleggera supports the two mirroring functions.

