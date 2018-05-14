AMR Performance Center Opens for Business at the Nurburgring

Along with the DB11 AMR, Aston Martin took the veils off the AMR Performance Center at the Nurburgring Nordschleife. Located alongside the 12.9-mile circuit with 154 turns, the multi-purpose facility is an evolution of the test center that Aston Martin operates at the German racetrack for the better part of a decade now.
In addition to development, the AMR Performance Center is the hub for the British automaker’s European racing activities, including the customer teams. Services for individuals looking to experience Aston Martin and the Nurburgring Nordschleife are also on the menu, including Ring Taxi bookings and rental of road-going and race-prepped cars. Aspiring racers are also offered the chance to earn their license through the help and know-how of the Driving Academy.
“The Aston Martin Nürburgring Test Centre has served us well for the last decade but now we have stepped up a gear, with a re-branded, full-service Performance Center,” declared David King, the vice-president and chief special operations officer at Aston Martin. “This will allow us to enhance our customer service, extend our road car testing, and provide a higher level of support to our racing customers.”
As you can tell from the featured photo, the AMR sub-brand has four models to its name, based on the DB11, Vantage, and Vulcan. Two more are in the pipeline, as in the Rapide AMR and Valkyrie AMR. Given time, it’s likely the DBX crossover will be offered in AMR flavor as well.
In addition to the DBX, the automaker’s Lagonda division is also cooking something. But on the other hand, everyone is looking forward to Aston Martin’s mid-engine supercar, based on the Valkyrie and expected to go on sale in 2020. Come 2021, another hypercar described as “the brother of the Valkyrie” will go official.
Last, but certainly not least, hearsay suggests the DB11 will be replaced in 2023 by an all-new model dubbed DB12.
