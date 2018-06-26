2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Leaks Ahead Of Official Reveal

Space Nation of Asgardia Gets Its First President

On that note, the British automaker has to step up its game if it wants to compete with the likes of the The heart of the super grand tourer from Gaydon is the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 we know from the DB11 and AMR , and just as those two, the engine is connected to the ZF 8HP automatic transmission. Capable of producing up to 180 kilograms of downforce at top speed and 72.5 kilograms lighter than the DB11 thanks to lots of carbon fiber, the DBS Superleggera can shoot to 60 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds.Designed in collaboration with Italian coachbuilder Carrozzeria Touring , the newcomer sits lower than the DB11 , featuring active damping and carbon-ceramic brakes on all four corners. The honeycomb grille up front works together with the redesigned front splitter, channeling the air for superior downforce and cooling.The quad-exhaust system out back includes adjustable valves, which when the driver wishes so. To scare the wildlife to death and wake up that neighbor you can’t stand early in the morning, that is. Expected to cost around $300,000 in the United States, the first examples of the breed will arrive stateside towards the end of 2018.Make no mistake about it, the DBS Superleggera makes the DB11 and the AMR look somewhat boring in comparison. The Vantage-esque styling and over-the-top performance suit the Aston Martin winged badge like a hand in glove, though there’s more to learn about the newcomer once Aston Martin takes the veil off.On that note, the British automaker has to step up its game if it wants to compete with the likes of the Ferrari 812 Superfast . Chief executive officer Andy Palmer gave the Prancing Horse as an example when the DBS Superleggera was in development, but now that we know some of the specifications, it’s more than obvious that Ferrari still is one step ahead of the game with its super grand tourer.