2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Shows More Skin, Debuts June 26th

Even though the DBS Superleggera is supposed to make its world debut on June 26th, Aston Martin showed it to prospective customers and VIPs in advance. Following the event in Gaydon that we talked about in an earlier story, the DBS Superleggera you can admire in this photo has been displayed at a reveal in Asia.
Coming courtesy of Worldscoop forum member 02xx03, the picture shows a matte gray-painted example of the breed as opposed to the gloss black one from a few weeks ago. And with this finish, it’s easier to see just how expansive the front grille is, as well as how much carbon fiber Aston Martin uses for the vehicle’s front lip.
Larger wheels with stickier tires, two heat extractors in the hood, and larger side skirts are also visible in the picture, as are the side gills that differ in design from the 600-horsepower DB11 and 630-horsepower DB11 AMR. Focus on the background, and you’ll also spot something on the wall: “70 years of DB.”
What Aston Martin means by that is simple: seven decades since the company launched the first product under David Brown. Originally known as the 2-Litre Sports and later nicknamed DB1, the two-seat roadster was designed by Claude Hill and produced in 15 units. The 2.0-liter Claude Hill engine was good for 90 ponies or thereabouts.
The interior of the DBS Superleggera also differs from the DB11 and DB11 AMR, sporting a different instrument cluster, lots of carbon fiber trim, and a rotary controller for the infotainment system sourced from the Mercedes-Benz parts bin.
Even though the three-pointed star has no plans to buy Aston Martin according to chief executive officer Dieter Zetsche, the higher-ups at Mercedes-Benz bought 5 percent of the company a few years ago. But as opposed to the AMG-developed 4.0-liter V8 in the all-new Vantage, the DBS Superleggera relies on a 5.2-liter V8 produced in Cologne at a Ford Motor Company-staffed production plant.
To be joined later on by the soft-top DBS Superleggera Volante, the newcomer is expected to develop in the neighborhood of 700 to 750 horsepower from its twin-turbocharged blunderbuss. Although it’s not quite on par with the 812 Superfast from Ferrari, it’s only natural for Aston Martin to level up from the realm of grand touring to super grand touring.
