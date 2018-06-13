2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR Revealed With 603 PS

In production since 2010, the Rapide prepares to ride into the sunset. But before the story ends, Aston Martin took the decision to create the AMR. Priced at £194,950 in the United Kingdom and €229,950 in Germany, the four-door supersedan has 603 PS (595 horsepower) and 630 Nm (465 pound-feet) to offer from its 5.9-liter V12.

Customer deliveries are scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2018. However, there’s a catch that must be highlighted. Aston Martin will sell the Rapide AMR in every corner of the globe “with the exception of China and Russia” is one of them. And outside of Europe, the engine is downtuned to 580 horsepower (588 PS). Knowing this, customers in the U.S. are charged $240k for the opportunity of owning the car, representing a considerable premium over the Rapide S ($206,000).Limited to 210 vehicles, the Rapide AMR features retuned suspension and optimized aerodynamics, as well as 21-inch wheels and carbon-ceramic brakes. Based on the concept shown at Geneva in March 2017, the high-performance model can accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.4 seconds. The number that interests us the most, however, is top speed. At 330 km/h (205 miles per hour), the Rapide AMR one-ups the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat (204 miles per hour or 328 km/h).But at the end of the day, 205 mph is 5 miles per hour short of what Aston Martin promised last year at Geneva . And that, dear reader, proves that some automakers boast and promise more than they actually deliver when it’s time to face the music.In regard to customization, three design schemes are offered: Standard, Silhouette, and Signature. In addition to these three and their available color combinations, Aston Martin is much obliged to charge extra for customization through the Q by Aston Martin service.“AMR [which stands for Aston Martin Racing] takes technology and inspiration from our motorsport programme to amplify the sporting prowess in our road cars which is clear to see in the Rapide AMR, Aston Martin’s most extreme, 4-door sports car,” said Andy Palmer, the chief executive officer and president of Aston Martin. “With enhanced performance, sharper dynamics and more powerful design language, Aston Martin has taken Rapide to new and exciting extreme."Customer deliveries are scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2018.