2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR Spied, World’s Fastest Sedan Looks Dated

Presented in March 2017 at the Geneva Motor Show alongside the Vantage AMR Pro, the Rapide AMR is described by Aston Martin as the world’s fastest sedan. But that car was nothing but a concept. The real deal, as you can tell from this set of spy photos, is in development. And even though it looks unfinished, the front bumper and rear-end design of the prototype are akin to the concept from one year ago.
A check-up with the DVLA returns disappointing results, as in no information whatsoever about the fire-breathing monster nestled in the engine bay. What we do know from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency, however, is that the prototype was built in 2013 and registered in the month of January. If you insist, the party piece will come in the form of a naturally aspirated V12 displacing 5.9 liters.
What that means is, the most extreme iteration of the Rapide is powered by the AE28, not the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 codenamed AE31. Aston Martin is milking the cash cow like there’s no tomorrow considering how old the engine and platform are, but then again, this four-door luxury land missile can hit 210 miles per hour.
Producing in the ballpark of 600 PS (592 horsepower), the 338-km/h Rapide AMR will be manufactured in limited numbers. 210 examples will be assembled as a nod to the sedan’s top speed, but that’s not all. The all-electric RapidE, which will start production in 2019 with the help of Williams know-how, will spawn 155 copies. So yeah, the Rapide AMR can do better as far as exclusivity is concerned.
Aston Martin has its own testing facility at the Green Hell, dubbed AMR Nurburgring Performance Centre (yes, that’s the British English spelling). One of the key parts of the sign-off process is a 10,000-kilometer durability test, so look forward to more Rapide AMR sightings on the 20.8-kilometer German racetrack.
The Rapide AMR is an evolution of the Rapide S, which was introduced by the British automaker in 2013. In bone-stock specification, the V12-powered sedan relies on an eight-speed automatic transmission. Top speed, meanwhile, is quoted at 203 miles per hour (327 km/h).
