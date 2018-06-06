Spyshots: 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Shows Different Interior

The 630-bhp DB11 AMR came along last month, replacing the DB11 after 20 months of production and 4,200 examples produced. But the twin-turbo V12-powered flagship will soon be bested by the DBS Superleggera, which promises a lot more.
Confirmed to arrive in June 2018 for the 2019 model year, the newcomer features a wider track, stickier tires, and different exterior design elements. Superior downforce and two heat-extracting hood vents are also on the menu, while the cabin presents some changes of its own as you can tell from the latest spy photographs.
First things first, the instrument cluster is different from that of the DB11 AMR and DB11 before it. Then there’s the Mercedes-Benz COMAND-style touchpad and rotary controller, as well as the body-hugging front seats and sports steering wheel.
One of the biggest mysteries regarding the DBS Superleggera is the output of the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 hiding under the hood. Codenamed AE31 and produced in Cologne, Germany, the twelve-cylinder has been proven to 820 brake horsepower according to chief powertrain engineer Brian Fitzsimons. But on the other hand, the jump from 630 to 820 ponies in the newcomer is a bit exaggerated.
Given these circumstances, we’re expecting Aston Martin to play this safe, giving the DBS Superleggera in the neighborhood of 700 horsepower. As you can tell from the steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, the transmission comes in the form of the ZF 8HP torque-converter torque-converter auto, not a stick shift or dual-clutch.
In addition to the fixed-head coupe, the DBS Superleggera has been spied as a convertible, which will bear the name Volante once Aston Martin acknowledges its existence. As for pricing, that’s something we’ll find out upon reveal. The DB11 AMR starts at £174,995 in the United Kingdom, meaning that the DBS Superleggera will fetch something in the ballpark of £200,000 at the very least.
