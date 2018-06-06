autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Shows Different Interior

6 Jun 2018, 11:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The 630-bhp DB11 AMR came along last month, replacing the DB11 after 20 months of production and 4,200 examples produced. But the twin-turbo V12-powered flagship will soon be bested by the DBS Superleggera, which promises a lot more.
34 photos
2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
Confirmed to arrive in June 2018 for the 2019 model year, the newcomer features a wider track, stickier tires, and different exterior design elements. Superior downforce and two heat-extracting hood vents are also on the menu, while the cabin presents some changes of its own as you can tell from the latest spy photographs.

First things first, the instrument cluster is different from that of the DB11 AMR and DB11 before it. Then there’s the Mercedes-Benz COMAND-style touchpad and rotary controller, as well as the body-hugging front seats and sports steering wheel.

One of the biggest mysteries regarding the DBS Superleggera is the output of the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 hiding under the hood. Codenamed AE31 and produced in Cologne, Germany, the twelve-cylinder has been proven to 820 brake horsepower according to chief powertrain engineer Brian Fitzsimons. But on the other hand, the jump from 630 to 820 ponies in the newcomer is a bit exaggerated.

Given these circumstances, we’re expecting Aston Martin to play this safe, giving the DBS Superleggera in the neighborhood of 700 horsepower. As you can tell from the steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, the transmission comes in the form of the ZF 8HP torque-converter torque-converter auto, not a stick shift or dual-clutch.

In addition to the fixed-head coupe, the DBS Superleggera has been spied as a convertible, which will bear the name Volante once Aston Martin acknowledges its existence. As for pricing, that’s something we’ll find out upon reveal. The DB11 AMR starts at £174,995 in the United Kingdom, meaning that the DBS Superleggera will fetch something in the ballpark of £200,000 at the very least.
2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera design aston martin dbs superleggera interior Aston Martin DBS spyshots aston martin
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Bush Winch The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Tank Vs. Well Drifting Guide for Dummies Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
ASTON MARTIN models:
ASTON MARTIN DB11 AMRASTON MARTIN DB11 AMR CoupeASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage V600ASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage V600 CoupeASTON MARTIN VantageASTON MARTIN Vantage CoupeASTON MARTIN DB11 VolanteASTON MARTIN DB11 Volante Roadster & ConvertibleASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage AMR CoupeAll ASTON MARTIN models  
 
 