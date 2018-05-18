Aston Martin Vantage Begins Rolling Off Assembly Lines

Considered by the carmaker the most sporting model in the Aston Martin lineup, the new Vantage has entered production this week at the car builder’s facility in Gaydon, United Kingdom.

51 photos



The assembly lines from where the Vantage will hit the road is the same from where the Rapide S and the entire DB11 family come from. Also in Gaydon, the carmaker will assemble the soon to be launched



The new Vantage is the second model from the extended line of seven new models which will be launched over the next seven years by the British company. It was presented in November last year as the “archetypal hunter."



“Today marks an exciting moment for the entire company and an important day in the history of Aston Martin. The outgoing Vantage was the single most successful model in Aston Martin’s history, and we believe its successor will surpass that,” said Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer said in a statement.



“The new Vantage ticks all the boxes for a luxury sports car and unashamedly aspires to be the best in its segment. With the imminent launch of the DBS Superleggera, we are on track to replace each of our existing two-door sports car models by the end of this year.”



The new Vantage is powered by a 4.0 liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The unit, paired to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, is strong enough to propel the car from naught to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds, on the way to a top speed of 195 mph (314 km/h). A



The new Vantage will sell for £120,900 in the UK or the equivalent of $149,995 in the States. Aston Martin will not waste any time and will manufacture the model fast enough to make it available for customers as soon as the end of this month, to keep to the promise made when the model was introduced.The assembly lines from where the Vantage will hit the road is the same from where the Rapide S and the entire DB11 family come from. Also in Gaydon, the carmaker will assemble the soon to be launched DBS Superleggera The new Vantage is the second model from the extended line of seven new models which will be launched over the next seven years by the British company. It was presented in November last year as the “archetypal hunter."“Today marks an exciting moment for the entire company and an important day in the history of Aston Martin. The outgoing Vantage was the single most successful model in Aston Martin’s history, and we believe its successor will surpass that,” said Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer said in a statement.“The new Vantage ticks all the boxes for a luxury sports car and unashamedly aspires to be the best in its segment. With the imminent launch of the DBS Superleggera, we are on track to replace each of our existing two-door sports car models by the end of this year.”The new Vantage is powered by a 4.0 liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The unit, paired to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, is strong enough to propel the car from naught to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds, on the way to a top speed of 195 mph (314 km/h). A V12 version of the Vantage was announced earlier this month.The new Vantage will sell for £120,900 in the UK or the equivalent of $149,995 in the States.