Apex Superyacht Explorer Is a Millionaire’s Idea of a “No Limits” Ship

Meet Apex, the latest concept from the world-famous shipyard Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven, the same one that most recently made headlines for building Roman Abramovich’s latest megayacht, the $610 million Solaris, said to be the most technologically advanced yacht in the world. You will find photos of Solaris included in the gallery above, as well. Without over-generalizing, Lloyd Werft is the kind of shipyard that specializes in big vessels, the kind that combine impressive size with outstanding performance and the most luxurious amenities imaginable to the human mind. Apex could be one of them.
For the time being, Apex is just a concept, unveiled earlier this year at the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show. It was designed in partnership with The A Group from Monaco, and it stands out both for sheer size and incredible features. Superyacht explorers, as a rule, are generally impressive for their ability to combine the capabilities of an explorer with the luxury of a superyacht, but Apex still manages to stand out. That’s because it was designed with a very simple – yet challenging to bring into reality – motto: “without limits.”
Apex is 115 meters (377 feet) long and 18.5 meters (61 feet) wide, offering a generous interior volume of 8,000 GT. The exterior is designed by The A Group on a naval architecture by Lloyd Werft, but the interior has not been finalized. The explanation is simple: should a buyer come along to commission it, he or she will have the final say in the interior layout.
superyacht suite, with its own lounge and office, a private terrace, master bathroom, the works. From the sleeping quarters, the owner will also have direct access to the party area and the infinity pool aft.
Apex is all business in the front and party in the back. The aggressive bow, which goes as high as four decks, will ensure safe and smooth passage even through rough or icy waters. Meanwhile, the aft is almost completely open to the elements or, if not, can become so at the touch of a button, as terraces can be lowered and opened up to the elements.
There’s a generously-sized beach club there, with ample space for lounging and water-related activities, and an infinity pool with glass walls right above it. Also for water-related activities, two integrated cranes can launch or retrieve any of the water toys and gear on board. The beach club offers direct access to the spa and wellness area, which includes a fully-equipped gym, sauna, and massage room. Also here is a multifunctional room that can serve as infirmary.
Apex has its own helipad and a hangar for safe storage during rough weather right underneath the launch pad. Two side garages can hold two large tenders and a variety of other gear – a very important aspect that no superyacht explorer can do without.
the interior of Apex, but that’s not to say no consideration was given to it. The project includes two saloons that would do any superyacht owner proud. One is located on the upper deck and features a dining table that can seat 26 (talk about a big family gathering!), and the other is on the main deck, and connects a cinema slash conference room to port with an entertainment lounge to starboard, with snooker and pool tables.
Propulsion is not detailed, but Lloyd Werft says estimated range is of 9,000 miles at a cruising speed of 16 knots. That should be enough for any adventurer worthy of the name: Apex really knows no limits.
“Apex meets the demand of today's customers for stable, spacious and at the same time extremely robust yachts par excellence,” André Stegmann, Senior Project Manager at Lloyd Werft, explains. Apex is what an adventurous millionaire wants as his next toy.
For the time being, Apex is just a concept, unveiled earlier this year at the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show. It was designed in partnership with The A Group from Monaco, and it stands out both for sheer size and incredible features. Superyacht explorers, as a rule, are generally impressive for their ability to combine the capabilities of an explorer with the luxury of a superyacht, but Apex still manages to stand out. That’s because it was designed with a very simple – yet challenging to bring into reality – motto: “without limits.”
Apex is 115 meters (377 feet) long and 18.5 meters (61 feet) wide, offering a generous interior volume of 8,000 GT. The exterior is designed by The A Group on a naval architecture by Lloyd Werft, but the interior has not been finalized. The explanation is simple: should a buyer come along to commission it, he or she will have the final say in the interior layout.
superyacht suite, with its own lounge and office, a private terrace, master bathroom, the works. From the sleeping quarters, the owner will also have direct access to the party area and the infinity pool aft.
Apex is all business in the front and party in the back. The aggressive bow, which goes as high as four decks, will ensure safe and smooth passage even through rough or icy waters. Meanwhile, the aft is almost completely open to the elements or, if not, can become so at the touch of a button, as terraces can be lowered and opened up to the elements.
There’s a generously-sized beach club there, with ample space for lounging and water-related activities, and an infinity pool with glass walls right above it. Also for water-related activities, two integrated cranes can launch or retrieve any of the water toys and gear on board. The beach club offers direct access to the spa and wellness area, which includes a fully-equipped gym, sauna, and massage room. Also here is a multifunctional room that can serve as infirmary.
Apex has its own helipad and a hangar for safe storage during rough weather right underneath the launch pad. Two side garages can hold two large tenders and a variety of other gear – a very important aspect that no superyacht explorer can do without.
the interior of Apex, but that’s not to say no consideration was given to it. The project includes two saloons that would do any superyacht owner proud. One is located on the upper deck and features a dining table that can seat 26 (talk about a big family gathering!), and the other is on the main deck, and connects a cinema slash conference room to port with an entertainment lounge to starboard, with snooker and pool tables.
Propulsion is not detailed, but Lloyd Werft says estimated range is of 9,000 miles at a cruising speed of 16 knots. That should be enough for any adventurer worthy of the name: Apex really knows no limits.
“Apex meets the demand of today's customers for stable, spacious and at the same time extremely robust yachts par excellence,” André Stegmann, Senior Project Manager at Lloyd Werft, explains. Apex is what an adventurous millionaire wants as his next toy.