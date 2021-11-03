British Superyacht Project Fox Is Both Elegant and Powerful, a True Gentleman of the Sea

Explorer yachts are becoming increasingly popular, as more and more people wish to reach remote locations and enjoy extended journeys without having to depend on refueling infrastructure. Combined with the most sophisticated design and features, today’s expedition vessels are truly exquisite.
British ships were famous throughout history, and this new superyacht, still under development, is a true testament to the UK’s ship design and engineering heritage. It’s called Project Fox in honor of a 19th century scientist, Robert Were Fox the Younger, who invented a compass that would later play an essential role in the discovery of the South Pole. This 114-foot (34.9 meters) yacht was born in the same location as the famous Fox: Falmouth, UK.
Built at the Pendennis shipyard, Project Fox first makes an impression due to its powerful silhouette, of military inspiration. Since it was intended for adventure expeditions, it boasts an unprecedented carrying capacity for a vessel this size – the main deck aft offers 1,114 square feet (103.5 square meters) of space for a wide range of equipment, including large tenders, amphibious vehicles, and water toys, with two deck cranes able to easily launch heavier toys.
The other side of Project Fox is its sumptuous, English elegance. The interior design by Q London reveals a luminous beach-house style. The family room with glass walls, the wine cellar in the lobby, the generous terrace with a BBQ and open-air dining – all reflect the modern elegance of this versatile yacht, which can accommodate up to eight guests, in four suites.
Powered by twin Caterpillar C18 ACERT engines, this contemporary expedition vessel can reach a top speed of 15 knots, and a remarkable 3,600-nautical mile range, at cruising speed.
Listed for sale by Burgess Yachts, for almost $18 million (€15.5 million), this British gentleman of the seas is set to be completed and delivered by the spring of 2023.
