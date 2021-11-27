Ace Combat 7: Modder Swaps Fighter Jets for Giant Cargo Planes in Hilarious Cut Scene

It's always a thrill to bring you all something we didn't expect you to enjoy but wind up finding something you all love. That said, we're overjoyed at the response to some of the Ace Combat 7 modding content we've shown you recently.
Because your tastes line up so exquisitely with some of our own, here's one of the more famous cutscenes in the game, but altered somewhat. One of the earlier scenes involving arguably the game's main villains, Mister X, shows the character engaging in a vicious dogfight against an enemy fighter jet in his Su-30.
The last time we saw Blaezededge RZ on Youtube modify the scene, he replaced the fighters with Russian and American strategic bombers. Now he sets about one-upping himself in lunacy by adding a C-17 Globemaster and Ilyushin IL-76 super-heavy transport planes.
In real life, the Boeing C-17 Globemaster III weighs in excess of 280,000 pounds (127,005 kg), utterly devoid of cargo. The IL-76 can weigh anywhere from 180 to 200,000 pounds (81,646 to 90,718) at empty.
As advanced and powerful as their modern turbofan engines are, we doubt they could muster the thrust to keep them aloft in some of the post-stall maneuvers that this skilled modder has them doing in this cutscene.
The truth is, most any game that has an equivalent console port has the potential to have its files altered on the PC. We see this with games like Grand Theft Auto, Arma, and a slew of others. But what people have been able to get up to with assets available in Ace Combat 7 has us cheesing out in ways we haven't in a long time.
Combine this with the plethora of added aircraft recently make for a package that's just as playable as the all-time greats of the series from two calendar decades ago. Now, them, let's get cracking on AC8, shall we? Or at least another campaign mode update, pretty please?