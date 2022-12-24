Amazing Asymmetric Superyacht Is the Only One of Its Kind, Can “Walk” Sideways Too

Looking at this unusually-shaped vessel, it’s hard to believe that it’s not just a hot concept that was unveiled at this year’s top superyacht shows. It’s actually been around for a while - it was built in 2004 and launched in 2005.
The Asean Lady (a simplistic, but memorable play on words) looks like a futuristic aircraft carrier or a fantastical creature of the sea, yet it’s a real, seaworthy luxury yacht. And no, it didn’t come out of a famous Dutch or Italian shipyard, to be delivered to a visionary owner from the high-tech industry. The Asean Lady came to life at the Chinese shipyard Pride Mega Yachts, and it allegedly belongs to a Malaysian millionaire businessman, Vincent Tan.
The crazy thing about this yacht’s unique, awe-inspiring silhouette is that it doesn’t come from the future, but from the past. Asean Lady was inspired by the traditional sailing vessel known as a Proa, and claims to be the only modern motor yacht in the world sporting this Proa-based design.
So, what is a Proa? It’s a type of sailing vessel that has been used for centuries by the indigenous people of the South Pacific. What makes it stand out is the double hull, with the hulls often having different lengths and shapes. Rob Denney from Harryproa, who builds boats based on this traditional concept, explains that Proas were most likely the first improved version of a floating log, by attaching a second, smaller one to it, and securing it.
However, the Asean Lady is a different and bold approach, because it applied some of the Proa elements to a motor yacht, not a sailing vessel. Apparently, the special shape helped deal with certain limitations of typical yachts, such as space restrictions, stability, and noise.
The result was a massive 289-foot (88 meters) pleasure craft that can accommodate an impressive number of guests (18) across eight elegant staterooms. Although its designer, Ian Mitchell, is hardly famous, the Asean Lady is truly outstanding and was acknowledged as “the most innovative motor yacht” in 2005, by Showboats International.
In addition to its stability, the Asean Lady boasts plenty of power. A single 2,000 HP Caterpillar engine with a Counter Rotating Propeller (CRP) Azimuth Drive allows it to cruise at 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph), while at an economical speed it can cover up to 10,000 nautical miles (18,520 km).
This bizarre creature can even “walk” sideways and it’s surprisingly easy to berth, thanks to drives being placed both forward and aft.
The onboard experience is supposed to match that of a high-luxury Asian resort. Revealing a gorgeous Asian-inspired style with lots of intricate details, the Asean Lady delights guests with spacious socializing areas and all the perks of contemporary superyachts, including a helipad. As expected, the master suite is the most impressive and integrates a private balcony and office within 160 square meters (1,722 square feet).
Going back to Vincent Tan, the owner of one of the largest property groups in Malaysia, as well as several sports clubs, it looks like he’s tired of this magnificent yacht. Asean Lady entered the market last year and still hasn’t found a buyer, despite the considerable price cuts. According to Worth Avenue Yachts, the owner is eagerly expecting his new luxury toy, so he’s willing to part with the current one for “only” $27 million.
Truth be told, it’s a small price to pay for this unique masterpiece that doesn’t get the hype it deserves. Perhaps the future owner will be better at showing it off.
