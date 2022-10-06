Jimmy Buffett’s Former One-of-a-Kind Rugged Explorer Still Ready for Adventure

This is no floating mansion with outrageously-lavish furniture and art works, but a true explorer that’s comfortable enough for extended travels. Made famous by one of its previous owners, singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett, this unique model built in China has been around for more than two decades, and its story is far from over.
Originated in Shanghai, the Cheoy Lee shipyard may not be as popular as Dutch or German superyacht builders, but well known in the industry for its rugged explorers that stand the test of time. Dorothea III, for example, was owned by the former U.S. Ambassador to Singapore, Steven Green, and his wife Dorothea, who traveled to 75 countries onboard this vessel, throughout a decade.
When owned by Jimmy Buffett, DoubleYou had a much more exciting name – Continental Drifter II. But this 92-foot (28 meters) hasn’t lost its spunk. It’s a one-of-a-kind vessel, as the only Cheoy Lee Expedition 90 model ever built. A recent extensive refit completed in 2020, in Indonesia, brought its main salon, cabins, and sky lounge up to date.
Originally styled by Melody Savio, with a naval architecture by Tom Fexas Yacht Design, this venerable expedition vessel now boasts a more relaxed interior, with timber floors and muted color tones reminding of a classic beach house in the Hamptons.
Up to nine guests can be accommodated across the four staterooms, and enjoy the generous socializing areas on board. One of them is the sky lounge, a surprisingly versatile space that can serve as an office, a TV lounge, or a library, also fitted with its own bathroom.
Ready to hit the waves at 14 knots (16 mph/20.3 kph) the DoubleYou can also cover around 4,300 nautical miles (4,948 miles/7,964 km) at cruising speed.
Apparently kept in great shape and also modernized, this experienced explorer is ready to meet its new owner. It’s up for grabs through Northrop & Johnsons, with an asking price of $2.7 million.
