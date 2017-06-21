autoevolution

All-New Opel Insignia OPC/VXR Makes Nurburgring Debut

21 Jun 2017, 23:33 UTC
by
These are our first spy photos of the all-new Opel Insignia OPC. It's sure to wear a Vauxhall VXR badge (actually, the prototype is RHD already), probably a Buick and a Holden one too. But is it going to be hot enough?
All-New Opel Insignia OPC/VXR Makes Nurburgring DebutAll-New Opel Insignia OPC/VXR Makes Nurburgring DebutAll-New Opel Insignia OPC/VXR Makes Nurburgring DebutAll-New Opel Insignia OPC/VXR Makes Nurburgring DebutAll-New Opel Insignia OPC/VXR Makes Nurburgring DebutAll-New Opel Insignia OPC/VXR Makes Nurburgring Debut
Even though the Insignia has access to some V6 engines through its platform brothers, the OPC/VXR model is going to downsize. While the old generation packed an almost unique 2.8-liter twin-turbo V6, its 2018 successor will be powered exclusively by an all-wheel-drive four-cylinder turbo-gasoline setup.

That's for the Europeans, but the funny thing is that the Holden Commodore VXR (yes, they are apparently going to call it that) will offer similar performance from a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter.

The good news is that there's less weight to carry around: about 170 kg when compared to the old Insignia. So even with a smaller engine and two fewer cylinders, performance will be roughly the same.

We'd expect to see an output of around 300 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque, maybe an even a little more. With the help of an 8-speed automatic gearbox, the sedan will launch from 0 to 100 km/h in around 6 seconds.

The Insignia OPC/VXR will also have a "Twinster" all-wheel-drive system, which uses twin clutch plates to send up to 50% of the torque to the rear. It doesn't have a differential, so we'll have to wait and see how that affects handling.

Of course, styling will also be improved with bigger air intakes, 20-inch wheels, lowered adaptive suspension and a twin exhaust system.

There's very little we can compare this to. Before, the 2.8-liter engine made the hot Insignia seem like a budget Audi S4 alternative. But with Ford, Mazda and VW not offering go-fast V6 sedans for many years, Opel might be getting its own niche.

Considering the advanced state of this prototype, a debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show looks likely. But the market launch might not happen until next year.
