2018 Opel Corsa Spied Inside And Out, Some Bits Look Familiar

Opel
and Vauxhall are developing the next generation of the Corsa
, which is one of the group’s best-selling models.
The B-segment hatchback is at its fifth generation at the moment, but the car will reach the sixth-gen in 2018. If the German brand sticks to its naming scheme, it will have “F” as its codename, as the ongoing model is dubbed Corsa E
.
The prototype seen in the photo gallery is a five-door hatchback that is powered by a gasoline engine. Its front end will go through a dramatic change, which is not entirely visible at the moment due to an elaborate camouflage scheme.
We recognize the side mirrors of the ongoing model, as well as the door handles. The window line has not been dramatically altered, but a few differences are visible even at this stage.
The latter means that Opel has decided to modify the shape of the doors and the roof, which leads to a different profile of the next-gen subcompact hatchback from Russelsheim.
This set of images
also gets us inside the prototype of the upcoming Corsa. In case you are not aware of this fact, these vehicles employ mock-up interiors, which are meant to test essential functions, but are not entirely operational.
The driver of the prototype was using his phone for navigation, for example, as the prototype’s multimedia unit was probably not in operation at this stage of testing.
We can see that the gauge cluster has not been dramatically transformed from the current generation, but some modifications have been executed.
The steering wheel is mostly unchanged, but expect it to be replaced with a different model once the development process advances.
The seats and interior ornaments are not that different from what you can find in the ongoing design, but that is no cause for concern at this point, as the brand will change the passenger compartment of the Corsa by the time it reaches production.
Expect the next-gen subcompact model from Opel and Vauxhall
to have improved engines and transmissions, along with an optimized platform that will bring enhanced handling and fuel economy.