autoevolution

New Vauxhall Crossland X Goes On Sale From GBP 16,555

 
16 May 2017, 8:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
At £16,555 for the entry-level model, the Crossland X is just over two grand less expensive than the Mokka X. But compared to the Meriva multi-purpose vehicle it replaces, the newcomer is £2,285 more. Too much, too little, the market and consumer will decide that in the end.
The on-the-road price mentioned in the headline applies to the SE trim level, which sports a free-breathing 1.2-liter and a five-speed manual. With 80 horsepower (81 PS) on tap and the lack of a sixth forward ratio, it’s sufficiently clear that the Crossland X SE is more at home in the urban jungle than out on the open road. As standard, you get 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, OnStar, climate control, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system dubbed R 4.0 IntelliLink.

Connectivity is another area where the SE can keep its head up, with goodies that include the likes of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, media streaming via Bluetooth, DAB digital radio, and an USB port with iPod control. Also on the technological front, the bog-standard Crossland X features LED DRLs, traffic sign recognition, and rain-sensitive wipers.

There are four more trim levels to decide on (SE Nav, Tech Line NAV, Elite, and Elite Nav) and a choice of nine exterior colors. Brilliant paint jobs carry a £285 premium, whereas metallic finishes are priced at £555. Customers can also specify the roof and door mirrors in a different color from the body shell for extra visual distinctiveness.

As far as the oily bits are concerned, the 1.2-liter engine is also available with a turbocharger and start/stop, with two tunes to choose from: 108 or 128 horsepower (110 or 130 PS). For the diesel-loving crowd, the all-new Vauxhall Crossland X can be equipped with a 98 or 118 horsepower (99 or 120 PS) 1.6-liter engine. A six-speed automatic transmission is on the menu too.

“Crossland X is as multi-talented as it is stylish,” said Rory Harvey, chairman and managing director of Vauxhall. “It will appeal to buyers with families who demand agility and convenience in urban driving, but with enough comfort and performance to cover long distances at the drop of a hat.”
2017 Vauxhall Crossland X price Vauxhall Crossland X crossover Vauxhall UK
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our OPEL Testdrives:

2015 Opel Corsa66
OPEL Astra GTC 63
OPEL Astra 62
OPEL Antara 59