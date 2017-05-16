New Vauxhall Crossland X Goes On Sale From GBP 16,555

At £16,555 for the entry-level model, the Crossland X
is just over two grand less expensive than the Mokka X. But compared to the Meriva multi-purpose vehicle it replaces, the newcomer is £2,285 more. Too much, too little, the market and consumer will decide that in the end.
The on-the-road price mentioned in the headline applies to the SE trim level, which sports a free-breathing 1.2-liter and a five-speed manual. With 80 horsepower (81 PS) on tap and the lack of a sixth forward ratio, it’s sufficiently clear that the Crossland X SE is more at home in the urban jungle than out on the open road. As standard, you get 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, OnStar
, climate control, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system dubbed R 4.0 IntelliLink.
Connectivity is another area where the SE can keep its head up, with goodies that include the likes of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
, media streaming via Bluetooth, DAB digital radio, and an USB port with iPod control. Also on the technological front, the bog-standard Crossland X features LED DRLs, traffic sign recognition, and rain-sensitive wipers.
There are four more trim levels to decide on (SE Nav, Tech Line NAV, Elite, and Elite Nav) and a choice of nine exterior colors. Brilliant paint jobs carry a £285 premium, whereas metallic finishes are priced at £555. Customers can also specify the roof and door mirrors in a different color from the body shell for extra visual distinctiveness.
As far as the oily bits are concerned, the 1.2-liter engine is also available with a turbocharger
and start/stop, with two tunes to choose from: 108 or 128 horsepower (110 or 130 PS). For the diesel-loving crowd, the all-new Vauxhall Crossland X can be equipped with a 98 or 118 horsepower (99 or 120 PS) 1.6-liter engine. A six-speed automatic transmission is on the menu too.
“Crossland X is as multi-talented as it is stylish,”
said Rory Harvey, chairman and managing director of Vauxhall
. “It will appeal to buyers with families who demand agility and convenience in urban driving, but with enough comfort and performance to cover long distances at the drop of a hat.”