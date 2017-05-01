Opel Milestone: 750,000 Corsa E Vehicles Sold And Counting

See that handsome guy behind the wheel of the Magma Red-painted Corsa E
? That’s me, and for what it’s worth, the fifth-generation model is the best one yet. Even though an all-new Corsa is just around the corner, Opel would like its fans to know that 750,000-plus examples of the E were ordered since 2014.
That’s a pretty good figure considering that the subcompact hatchback had its market launch in late 2014. The winner of Best Buy Car of Europe in 2015, the Corsa E
isn’t exactly a looker, nor does it bring too many newities to a formula that was pioneered by the Corsa D. In fact, a handful of parts are interchangeable, and the trunk’s 286-liter volume is identical.
On the other hand, this is a down-to-earth car, an all-rounder that doesn’t try to impress with God knows that sort of things automakers are trying to impose on consumers in this day and age. And the fact that the Corsa E held its own against segment sweetheart Ford Fiesta
isn’t too bad either.
“The Corsa is one of our most important models in Europe and accounts for around one-quarter of Opel’s total sales volume,”
commented Peter Kuspert, vice president of sales & aftersales. “Depending on the version, it is the perfect car for singles and couples, as well as for the whole family.”
If I may take a trip down memory lane, the Corsa story started in 1982, with the first generation selling 3.1 million units up to 1993. That’s the year the second-generation model
came on the scene, selling more than 4 million copies. The year 2000 marks the start of the third act, with 2.5 million examples to its name. The fourth-generation Corsa, meanwhile, sold just about 2.8 million units in the timeframe spanning from 2006 to 2014.
In 2018, the Corsa F
will have its market launch, and based on spy photos of pre-production vehicles, it’s based on an all-new platform. Its design, meanwhile, will step away from the tried-and-tested formula and adopt styling cues from the Astra K hatchback and Insignia B sedan.