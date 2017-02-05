Police Blows Up Suspicious Car That Had Been Parked by Fellow Officers

Communication is indispensable in every regard of life, from relationships to the workplace. Evidently, mistakes happen, and most of the time they can be avoided by talking to the humans around you.





Government institutions across the world are known for their bureaucracy, which amounts to piles of paperwork that never get checked, or with things getting misplaced.It happens, and it can be understandable to some extent. We are human, and we make blunders, and government employees make no exception from either rule.The latest mishap related to what we explained above has become newsworthy thanks to its magnitude. It took place at the Workington police station in Cumbria ( UK ), where police officers spotted a suspicious vehicle that was parked on their premises.With all of the world keeping a watchful eye for terrorists and a Vauxhall Corsa left unattended in the police station’s parking lot, it was natural for the officers to be worried. They followed procedure and called a bomb squad, fearing that the vehicle may have been rigged with explosives.Roads were sealed off, the building was evacuated, and the subcompact car was blown up to ensure that it could not be detonated and harm innocent bystanders. From there, the police started to look who was the owner of the vehicle, and proceeded to notify him or her that they had to blow up their car.As the BBC notes, the officers who were on call at the time were unaware that their colleagues had parked the car outside the station after helping its owner, who became sick and had to be taken to the hospital. They apologized for the incident, and told the media that it was all done with public safety in mind.The problem was described as “an internal communications error.”