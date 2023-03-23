All-Electric G1 RV Take Ford's E-Transit to the Next Level With a Custom Interior

There's no doubt about it. We're headed toward a future where electricity rules all around us. One industry affected by such a shift is RVing and mobile living. We're even seeing teams that dedicate all their design and development toward making good use of electrons. For instance, here's Grounded RV, looking to spice things up with nothing more than their spin on the Ford E-Transit, the G1.

11 photos Photo: Grounded RV / Edited by autoevolution