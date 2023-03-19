Enjoy a Sustainable Off-Grid Adventure in the Luxurious Eco Mate Trailer Camper

With electrification taking the automotive industry by storm, I wanted to see how this sustainability trend is reflected in the camper market. Mobile homes are already more sustainable than typical houses, but some go even further and have a very low carbon footprint. While searching for such vehicles, I stumbled upon the Royal Flair Eco Mate trailer camper.
Royal Flair is an Australian manufacturer founded in 1975 with a straightforward motto: “Arrive with Flair. Stay in Luxury.” The brand’s mission is to innovate the camper market and to push the boundaries of what’s technically possible, following a simple philosophy, “small details make a big difference.”
The company has a vast range of trailer campers, each with different available configurations– I’ve even covered one here on autoevolution: the Raptor. But today, I’d like to focus on their sustainable transport solution, the Eco Mate. Even its name screams Australia – but that’s good, as Australians tend to make durable and qualitative campers to handle their country’s challenging environment. The Eco Mate is a reinterpretation of another Royal flair caravan, the Aussie Mate, but it puts more emphasis on sustainability.
I'd like to start by mentioning the price, as it’s a significant buying factor for most customers. We can typically expect a higher price tag when talking about eco-friendly vehicles, be it an e-bike or an electric car. This applies to mobile homes and the Eco Mate as well, which is priced around a hefty A$190,000 ($125,376). Keep in mind that Royal Flair currently only has dealerships in Australia and New Zealand, so it’ll be tough, if not impossible, to get your hands on it if you’re from another part of the world.
Three floor plans are available for the Eco Mate, but today I’ll be looking at the 18-foot, two-person configuration, which is the smallest in the range. If you’re looking to hit the road with your family, the other two options are way more accommodating, as they feature double and even triple bunk bed setups and more space.
Royal Flair prides the Eco Mate as the perfect companion for an off-grid, remote adventure. Before we get into the features that make it capable of keeping you comfortable wherever you are, let’s see what components enable it to be driven off the beaten path.
The trailer camper’s body is built out of aluminum composite panels, with honeycomb composite panels for the floor. The body sits on an aluminum chassis connected to Control Rider S Tandem air suspension. It will absorb most bumps on the road, especially since it’s paired with dedicated off-road tires. What’s more, there’s a spare wheel bolted onto the rear bumper, and you’ll also discover a bike rack.
Most campers have two jerrycan holders at the front, and the same goes for the Eco Mate, with two 9-kg (20-lbs.) canister holders. You’ll also find a massive pull-out storage box that can house generators. Other storage options on the trailer’s exterior are a tunnel trunk, which is always useful, and other small container boxes.
camper, so you’ll be protected from harsh weather conditions.
But now, let’s move on from the rugged exterior to the soft, luxurious interior. It follows the same arrangement and styling as the Aussie Mate. As soon as you enter, you’ll be greeted by an imposing fridge/freezer with a considerable 274-liter (72-gallon) capacity. Just above is a microwave; right beside, you’ll find a spacious wardrobe where you can store some of your clothes.
Before I show the rest of the kitchen, I’d like to touch upon the utilities of the bathroom, an area often overlooked in campers’ designs. Although the Eco Mate’s bathroom doesn’t take a massive chunk of space from the interior, it’s more than enough to care for your daily hygienic needs. You’ll discover a pretty spacious shower, separated by the rest of the space by a glass door. Other notable features are a small sink, a bunch of storage spaces in the form of cabinets and drawers, a toilet, and a washing machine.
The kitchen has enough utilities to satisfy basic cooking needs – there’s a sink, a decent amount of counter space, a gas/electric stove paired with a tiny oven, and a pantry. After all, this is the Eco Mate, not the Cooking Mate, so you shouldn’t expect an advanced kitchen setup.
What I like about the interior is the large windows, which let plenty of light shine inside. They all come with screens, so if you want to spend a lazy morning in bed, they allow you to make the space pitch black.
And finally, let me tell you about the Eco Mate’s electric equipment, the ace up its sleeve, which enables you to have a stress-free adventure, whether it is off the grid or not. First, you have the essential camper equipment, such as plugs and a roof A/C. But what makes this trailer stand out is an Enerdrive 2600 W package, which features a 60a AC charger, a 40a DC2DC charger, and a battery management system. Furthermore, you’ll find two 300 Ah lithium batteries connected to four 210 W solar panels located on two patented electric slide-outs.
These utilities allow you to camp in remote locations without the need for hookups or generators. The battery pack can support cooking, heating, and climate control. Pair these with the other utilities, such as two 95-liter (25-gallon) freshwater tanks, one 62-liter (16-gallon) grey water tank, and a 12 V pressurized water system, and you can hit the road and enjoy.
Royal Flair offers style customization options, such as the colors for the front, back, and side paneling, checker plates, and stickers. Regarding the interior, you can opt for different color countertops, splashbacks, and cupboards. You can find out more about the Royal Flair Eco Mate on the manufacturer’s website. All in all, it’s a good vehicle to hit the road with, especially if you’re into remote locations, but its luxurious features also involve a rather high price tag.
The company has a vast range of trailer campers, each with different available configurations– I’ve even covered one here on autoevolution: the Raptor. But today, I’d like to focus on their sustainable transport solution, the Eco Mate. Even its name screams Australia – but that’s good, as Australians tend to make durable and qualitative campers to handle their country’s challenging environment. The Eco Mate is a reinterpretation of another Royal flair caravan, the Aussie Mate, but it puts more emphasis on sustainability.
I'd like to start by mentioning the price, as it’s a significant buying factor for most customers. We can typically expect a higher price tag when talking about eco-friendly vehicles, be it an e-bike or an electric car. This applies to mobile homes and the Eco Mate as well, which is priced around a hefty A$190,000 ($125,376). Keep in mind that Royal Flair currently only has dealerships in Australia and New Zealand, so it’ll be tough, if not impossible, to get your hands on it if you’re from another part of the world.
Three floor plans are available for the Eco Mate, but today I’ll be looking at the 18-foot, two-person configuration, which is the smallest in the range. If you’re looking to hit the road with your family, the other two options are way more accommodating, as they feature double and even triple bunk bed setups and more space.
Royal Flair prides the Eco Mate as the perfect companion for an off-grid, remote adventure. Before we get into the features that make it capable of keeping you comfortable wherever you are, let’s see what components enable it to be driven off the beaten path.
The trailer camper’s body is built out of aluminum composite panels, with honeycomb composite panels for the floor. The body sits on an aluminum chassis connected to Control Rider S Tandem air suspension. It will absorb most bumps on the road, especially since it’s paired with dedicated off-road tires. What’s more, there’s a spare wheel bolted onto the rear bumper, and you’ll also discover a bike rack.
Most campers have two jerrycan holders at the front, and the same goes for the Eco Mate, with two 9-kg (20-lbs.) canister holders. You’ll also find a massive pull-out storage box that can house generators. Other storage options on the trailer’s exterior are a tunnel trunk, which is always useful, and other small container boxes.
camper, so you’ll be protected from harsh weather conditions.
But now, let’s move on from the rugged exterior to the soft, luxurious interior. It follows the same arrangement and styling as the Aussie Mate. As soon as you enter, you’ll be greeted by an imposing fridge/freezer with a considerable 274-liter (72-gallon) capacity. Just above is a microwave; right beside, you’ll find a spacious wardrobe where you can store some of your clothes.
Before I show the rest of the kitchen, I’d like to touch upon the utilities of the bathroom, an area often overlooked in campers’ designs. Although the Eco Mate’s bathroom doesn’t take a massive chunk of space from the interior, it’s more than enough to care for your daily hygienic needs. You’ll discover a pretty spacious shower, separated by the rest of the space by a glass door. Other notable features are a small sink, a bunch of storage spaces in the form of cabinets and drawers, a toilet, and a washing machine.
The kitchen has enough utilities to satisfy basic cooking needs – there’s a sink, a decent amount of counter space, a gas/electric stove paired with a tiny oven, and a pantry. After all, this is the Eco Mate, not the Cooking Mate, so you shouldn’t expect an advanced kitchen setup.
What I like about the interior is the large windows, which let plenty of light shine inside. They all come with screens, so if you want to spend a lazy morning in bed, they allow you to make the space pitch black.
And finally, let me tell you about the Eco Mate’s electric equipment, the ace up its sleeve, which enables you to have a stress-free adventure, whether it is off the grid or not. First, you have the essential camper equipment, such as plugs and a roof A/C. But what makes this trailer stand out is an Enerdrive 2600 W package, which features a 60a AC charger, a 40a DC2DC charger, and a battery management system. Furthermore, you’ll find two 300 Ah lithium batteries connected to four 210 W solar panels located on two patented electric slide-outs.
These utilities allow you to camp in remote locations without the need for hookups or generators. The battery pack can support cooking, heating, and climate control. Pair these with the other utilities, such as two 95-liter (25-gallon) freshwater tanks, one 62-liter (16-gallon) grey water tank, and a 12 V pressurized water system, and you can hit the road and enjoy.
Royal Flair offers style customization options, such as the colors for the front, back, and side paneling, checker plates, and stickers. Regarding the interior, you can opt for different color countertops, splashbacks, and cupboards. You can find out more about the Royal Flair Eco Mate on the manufacturer’s website. All in all, it’s a good vehicle to hit the road with, especially if you’re into remote locations, but its luxurious features also involve a rather high price tag.