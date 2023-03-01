After the Laughable G-Class Coupe, Mansory's Rolls-Royce Ghost Is a Breath of Fresh Air

As much as some of us keep ridiculing most of Mansory’s projects, it’s obvious that they’re quite popular among the jet set, hence the tuner’s constant desire to impress with all sorts of builds, including those that are simply absurd. Don’t know what we’re talking about? Well, let’s remember their take on the Bugatti Chiron for one, and the so-called Le Mansory, an extremely ugly Ford GT.
More recently, they dropped jaws with two more ridiculous cars, the coupe versions of the Lamborghini Urus and the Mercedes-AMG G 63. The former makes absolutely no sense, because if anyone wants a two-door Lambo, they can get the Huracan, or wait for their next flagship supercar to launch. The latter sounds better on paper, because in Mansory’s hands, it looks like pure unicorn puke with too much carbon fiber, and a Rolls-Royce-wannabe interior that makes little sense to what is still an off-roader beneath the new (hideous) skin, and a very potent one.
Not all of us may agree on that, but then again, not all of us are petrolheads. Sure, we do want a two-door version of the second-generation G-Wagen, but not one that looks like it was maimed by a 10-year old fan. We could go on babbling about how Mansory usually ruins the looks of some of the hottest vehicles on the planet, but no one can deny their success. They’re a global-operating tuner, with physical showrooms on several continents, so apparently they are doing something right, otherwise their deep-pocketed clientele would not buy their products, and they’d eventually go bankrupt.
Mind you, we do not wish that, because a good laugh is always welcomed whenever they take to social media to drop images of yet another ruined ride. Only in this case, the proposal is quite attractive. You can probably blame the eye-catching part on that dark hue that doesn’t reveal too many details, and while we (okay, I) think that the Rolls-Royce Ghost is best had stock, preferably without any squeaky stuff on the inside like the one I drove had, at least it is quite tastefully done – for a Mansory. The luxury sedan’s murdered-out stance was partially interrupted by the pinstripe, and the bronze accents on the grille, and it kind of looks like something the villain would drive to a cocktail party in a Batman movie.
the Ghost needs. You will, however, see that the bumper was reworked, and it has a new lower grille, extra DRLs to the sides, and an apron with side blades. Mansory has fattened up the side skirts, and they have given it a much more aggressive diffuser at the rear, with a multi-fin design, and an additional brake light mounted in the middle. The car has four instead of two tailpipes, additional trim attached to the sides of the bumper, and no less than two spoilers, one above the rear windscreen, and the other mounted on the trunk lid. The chrome delete was a nice touch and we do dig the styling of the new wheels, which measure 22 inches in diameter. Unless we’re missing something, this is where they drew the line.
Mind you, this is Mansory, so chances are they also did something to the interior, like re-upholster it, and probably decorate it with their logo on various parts. We wouldn’t be surprised to learn that this Rolls-Royce Ghost also boasts more power. After all, they did launch a similar-looking one (or is it this exact same car?) that came with 710 brake horsepower, or 720 metric horses/530 kilowatts. That one had 752 pound-feet (1,020 Nm) of torque too, and was capable of hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.4 seconds. The stock Ghost, on the other hand, is a couple of tenths of a second slower, and its top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph). The 6.75-liter V12 engine, with twin turbocharging, churns out 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) and 563 hp (571 ps/420 kW) without any outside intervention.
Let’s talk about the finances too before wrapping it up. We don’t know how much it costs. But we are certain that it’s worth an arm and a leg. We should actually throw in some liver, cornea, and a kidney just to make sure. For that kind of money, we’d choose the bigger and much more luxurious Phantom.
After all, why not aim for the sky and get one of the most comfortable and opulent sedans out there? We’d hire a chauffeur too while we’re at it. Because driving is always better on weekends. Especially in something that has a mid-engine layout, rear-wheel drive, and preferably a stick shift in between. Yep, that would be a modern-classic supercar, thank you very much!
