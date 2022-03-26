Mansory Rolls-Royce Ghost Goes Black and It Should Never Go Back

After all these years, Mansory continues to surprise us every now and then with the occasional project that’s actually good looking – guess that’s the foundation of a healthy relationship.
The model in question is the new Rolls-Royce Ghost, which isn’t exactly a novelty, considering that we last wrote about it almost one year ago. However, in this instance, the opulent four-door has embraced its dark side, and it’s a head-turning ride for all the right reasons.
Contrasted by the red pin stripe and a few other touches in the same color, the black exterior has also received a few add-ons in visible carbon fiber. The lightweight material has been used for the front apron, side skirts, and rear bumper trim. The forged carbon hood and V.6 wheels with red center caps round off the stylistic changes on the outside.
While the pictured Ghost clearly has a black and white leather interior, Mansory has shared a picture of a very lively cockpit likely belonging to another example. This one has a bit too much red in it for our taste, from the seats, and door cards, to the dashboard, steering wheel, and center console. A few black accents provide minimal contrast, and the tuner’s logo has been embossed in the seatbacks.
Just like their previous take on the Rolls-Royce Ghost, this one also boasts a healthy power boost. According to Mansory, it has 720 ps (710 hp / 530 kW) and 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft) of torque available via the throttle and can deal with the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in just 4.4 seconds.
By comparison, the stock Ghost is two tenths of a second slower and can keep pushing up to a top speed electronically capped at 155 mph (250 kph). Its twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 is good for 571 ps (563 hp / 420 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft).
