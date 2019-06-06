autoevolution
 

Afrojack's Bugatti Chiron and Veyron Get Matching Blue Camo Wraps

What do you do when your car collection involves a Chiron and a Veyron? Well, you might want to set yourself apart from others who can say the same thing. And one way to achieve this goal is to give your Molsheim monster matching wraps and parade these at the Gumball 3000 Rally.
Well, the path above was chosen by Afrojack, with the Dutch music producer and DJ being famous not just for his beats, but also for his love of Bugs.

The W16 monster were gifted with matching blue camo wraps - as is the norm these days, the notion of camouflage actually reflects the opposit of that on these machines, making them stand out from a distance.

As you get close to the quad-turbo animals, you'll notice the many orange details found on the hypercars - the second skin job, which was anything but facile, was handled by Dutch specialist JD Customs.

This Friday marks the start of the 2019 Gumball 3000 Rally, which will take participants from Mykonos to Ibiza for the 21st birthday of the event.

Now, while the Chiron we have here is a standard incarnation of the 1,500 hp toy (read: not a Chiron Sport), we can't say the same about the Veyron.

That's because we're looking a a Grand Sport Vitesse version of the hypercar - the GS talks about the open-top nature of the machine, while the final V means we're looking at the 1,200 horsepower spec.

So, between them, these two French jewels pack 2,700 horsepower, enough to power a whole fleet of hot hatches, for instance.

As usual, the Gumball crews won't be entirely made up of aficioandos driving uber-expensive machines. In fact, the 2019 edition of the event will see French gear head POG, who is famous for his supercars, getting behind the wheel of a heavily modified Renault Kangoo, as you'll be able to notice in the Instagram post below.

