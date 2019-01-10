Bugatti Chiron Sport Spotted In The Wild, Looks Stunning

This March will mark the one-year anniversary of the Chiron Sport, with Bugatti having introduced the special at last year's Geneva Motor Show. However, we haven't had the chance to feature the handling-focused hypercar out in the wild. Well, things have now changed, with the Chiron Sport example we have here having been photographed on public roads.

And while the straight-line performance might be identical to that of the non-Sport model, the sprinting times are still worth mentioning. Thus, the quad-turbo beast can hit 0-62mph (100 km/h) in under 2.5secs, 0-124mph (200 km/h) in under 6.5secs, 0-186mph (300 km/h) in under 13.6secs, and comes with a tire-limited maximum velocity of 261 mph (420 km/h) - the last might change as Molsheim works with tire producers to develop sharper rubber for its machine. The 1,500 horsepower toy (the engine is the same as the one of the standard car, if we may call the latter so) can be seen completing the mandatory pre-delivery testing (this explains the protective bits), with the jewel headed for a customer in the Middle East - lens tip to S.Heiligenstein Photographie for the pic.We'll remind you that, compared to the "normal" Chiron , the Sport packs a lightweight package, which allows the thing to shave 40 lb (18 kilos), with this including multiple carbon fiber elements. So yes, we're mainly talking about status here.However, the dampers are ten percent stiffer, while the steering has been tweaked to deliver a more direct feel. Oh, and let's not forget the rear differential, with its Dynamic Torque Vectoring feature.You should know that the starting price of the Chiron Sport sits at €2.65 million (taxes not included), or $3.26 million for American customers (including transport, customs duties, taxes and fees). However, the unit displayed at the said Swiss venue came with a financial side of €2.98 million (taxes not included) and a US market price tag of $3.672 million (taxes and fees included).And while the straight-line performance might be identical to that of the non-Sport model, the sprinting times are still worth mentioning. Thus, the quad-turbo beast can hit 0-62mph (100 km/h) in under 2.5secs, 0-124mph (200 km/h) in under 6.5secs, 0-186mph (300 km/h) in under 13.6secs, and comes with a tire-limited maximum velocity of 261 mph (420 km/h) - the last might change as Molsheim works with tire producers to develop sharper rubber for its machine.