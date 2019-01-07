autoevolution

Bugatti Chiron with Divo Bodykit Rendered as Tuner Hypercar

7 Jan 2019
Until last year, anybody willing to get their hands on a Bugatti could only opt for the Chiron (don't expect us to call this "standard", though). However, Molsheim changed this when it introduced the Chiron Sport, a slightly lighter version focused on the handling. However, those willing to grab the top performer were offered the Divo.
However, it seems that three W16 monsters aren't enough for the Internet. And that's why the rendering realm has come up with a solution. We're talking about the pixel play sitting before you.

The image portrays a Bugatti Chiron that has been gifted with a Divo kit. And since one might wonder why a collector would aim for such a fantasy, the second post below might provide an answer to that question.

And that's because the said post shows the image that was used as a starting point for the rendering. The differences between the two are significant, as you'll be able to notice.

When it comes to such renders, there are two main camps. We have the aficionados who applaud such efforts and those who would rather look elsewhere. However, regardless of which camp you belong to, you have to admit such pixel efforts can't be ignored.

And you should know the rendering we have here is far from the most extreme Divo-related work we've featured. For instance, we recently showed you a set of renders casting the Divo in the role of a totaled machine - the Bug can be seen resting in pieces in a junkyard, alongside McLaren Senna that had gone through a similar ordeal. That's right: the world wide web is this strange nowadays.

Speaking of which, while three examples of the McLaren Senna have already been ruined, here's to hoping the Divo never gets involved in such an unfortunate situation.


 

