autoevolution

Bugatti La Voiture Noire Grand Sport Looks Better Than The Coupe

8 May 2019, 11:24 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
When Bugatti came up with the Veyron, the Grand Sport hair-styling model played quite an important role, being spread throughout the entire dynasty. And while Molsheim seems determined to expand its range nowadays, it looks like a roadster isn't on the list.
4 photos
Bugatti Divo Spotted In The WildBugatti Divo Spotted In The WildBugatti Divo Spotted In The Wild
Of course, this won't stop enthusiasts from dreaming about the open sky and the Bugatti badge being placed into the same sentence again.

For instance, I've brought along a rendering that gives the Bugatti La Voiture Noire a Grand Sport twist. In fact, you'll get to enjoy two renders below. So while one of them uses the original black hue of the LVN, the other portrays the hypercar is a white attire.

Keep in mind we're talking about a one-off. Thanks to a price of $18.7 million, this machine set a record for the most expensive new car and the thing is so mysterious that its owner still remains unknown - the rumor mill lists Ferdinand Piëch, grandson of Ferdinand Porsche and former chairman of the Volkswagen Group, and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo as potential buyers.

However, as the Divo spec proposals we've discussed in the past show, such machines only see owners seeking even more individuality as far as the color and material choices are concerned. So it shouldn't surprise you that many collectors would love the open-roof version of the La Voiture Noire.

Besides, Bugs are all about the Grand Tourer phenomenon and enjoying the elements at times can only bring extra points to a trip across the continent. Speaking of which, here's the kind of presence a $5.8 million Divo has in the real world.

As you've probably imagined, this isn't the first time when the Internet has dreamed about an open-top Bugatti from the current range. In fact, here's a Chiron Grand Sport rendering for those who would only have $3 million to spend on the thing.

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

⚋🔹What do you guys think?🔹⚋ 🔸This is my Concept IDEA of what might be the Roadster version of the Bugatti La Voiture Noire😍in White/Blue spec combo🔥🔥 @bugatti lets make this possible🤔🤔🔸 ⚋🔹Follow @spdesignsest for more Amazing content and If you want to share some of my content,please tag me also!🔹⚋ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⚋⚋ #bugattiveyron #bugattis #bugatti #chiron #exotic #veyron #hypercar #carporn #beast #blue #money #speed #fastcar #carlovers #carlifestyle #divo #ronaldo #cristianoronaldo #bugattilavoiturenoire #bugattidivo #bugattifans #carlifestyle #bug #carswithoutlimits #vtm_theking_4 #lamborghiniks #autoplay #eric_davidich #oleg_topcar

A post shared by Car Renders - Consept Design (@spdesignsest) on May 7, 2019 at 11:02am PDT


 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

⚋🔹What do you guys think?🔹⚋ 🔸This is my Concept IDEA of what might be the Roadster version of the Bugatti La Voiture Noire😱😱😍 @bugatti lets make this possible🤔🤔🔸 ⚋🔹Follow @spdesignsest for more Amazing content and If you want to share some of my content,please tag me also!🔹⚋ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⚋⚋ #bugattiveyron #bugattis #bugatti #chiron #exotic #veyron #hypercar #carporn #beast #blue #money #speed #fastcar #motors #car #cars #auto #carlovers #carlifestyle #divo #ronaldo #cristianoronaldo #bugattilavoiturenoire #bugattidivo #bugattifans #carlifestyle #bug #carswithoutlimits #vtm_theking_4 #lamborghiniks #autoplay

A post shared by Car Renders - Consept Design (@spdesignsest) on May 5, 2019 at 3:03am PDT

bugatti divo Bugatti rendering pic of the day
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
BUGATTI models:
BUGATTI La Voiture NoireBUGATTI La Voiture Noire ExoticBUGATTI DivoBUGATTI Divo ExoticBUGATTI Chiron SportBUGATTI Chiron Sport ExoticBUGATTI ChironBUGATTI Chiron ExoticBUGATTI Veyron Grand Sport VitesseBUGATTI Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse ExoticAll BUGATTI models  
 
 