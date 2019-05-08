Bugatti La Voiture Noire Grand Sport Looks Better Than The Coupe

For instance, I've brought along a rendering that gives the Bugatti La Voiture Noire a Grand Sport twist. In fact, you'll get to enjoy two renders below. So while one of them uses the original black hue of the LVN, the other portrays the hypercar is a white attire.
Keep in mind we're talking about a one-off. Thanks to a price of $18.7 million, this machine set a record for the most expensive new car and the thing is so mysterious that its owner still remains unknown - the rumor mill lists Ferdinand Piëch, grandson of Ferdinand Porsche and former chairman of the Volkswagen Group, and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo as potential buyers.
However, as the Divo spec proposals we've discussed in the past show, such machines only see owners seeking even more individuality as far as the color and material choices are concerned. So it shouldn't surprise you that many collectors would love the open-roof version of the La Voiture Noire.
Besides, Bugs are all about the Grand Tourer phenomenon and enjoying the elements at times can only bring extra points to a trip across the continent. Speaking of which, here's the kind of presence a $5.8 million Divo has in the real world.
As you've probably imagined, this isn't the first time when the Internet has dreamed about an open-top Bugatti from the current range. In fact, here's a Chiron Grand Sport rendering for those who would only have $3 million to spend on the thing.
