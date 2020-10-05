ABT Sportsline's 510 HP RS4-S Hauls Family and Stuff With Carbon Fiber Ease

BMW officially promised to bring onto the street an M3 Touring from 2022, but the company should know that fast dads and mums are always in a hurry. So, by that time, it might be 510-hp worth of way too late if ABT Sportsline’s latest impression of the Audi RS4 has anything to say. And it certainly does because it rhymes with carbon fiber, power, and aerodynamics.
While many customers have taken the crossover, SUV, or truck highway when it comes to getting the family and all its stuff on the road, there is still a market for station wagons – the rather bulky derivatives of a very successful model that usually make a compromise between looks and cavernous storage space in the back.
That's probably because wagons also have their heroes - models that discard the presumption that they are anything but stylish and fast. Audi has been toying with the notion since before 1999, when it revealed the original B5 RS4 as the spiritual successor to the Porsche-assembled Audi RS2 Avant (aka 80 RS2).
And it has continued to offer the model as an Avant throughout its subsequent incarnations. Now the current model has been around for around two years already, so fans might feel the need for a little personalization to make it even more distinctive.
That is where ABT Sportsline comes in with its new package for the recently facelifted official version. The new RS4-S touches all the right spots – there's an aero upgrade, lots of carbon fiber detailing, a noticeable performance uptick, as well as sporty interior touches.
Primarily, the engine receives a 60 PS / 60 Nm (44.25 lb. Ft.) compared to the standard option of 450 PS (444 hp). As such, through a modified air intake and the ABT Engine Control unit, it reaches a total of 510 PS (503 hp) and 660 Nm (487 lb. ft.) for a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.9 seconds.
If that’s not enough, no worries, because there’s also the optional ABT Power S performance upgrade that dials up the total to 530 PS (523 hp) and 680 Nm (502 lb. ft.) of torque, along with a top speed increase to no less than 300 kph (186 mph).
The tuner’s exclusive RS4-S ABT Aerokit takes care of the looks department with a model inscription on the new front lip add-on, front blades, CFRP rear spoiler, as well as the ABT stainless steel exhaust system packing 102-mm (4-inch) carbon fiber tips and the 21-inch ABT SPORT GR alloys, among others.
