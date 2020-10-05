ABT Sportsline's 510 HP RS4-S Hauls Family and Stuff With Carbon Fiber Ease

BMW officially promised to bring onto the street an M3 Touring from 2022, but the company should know that fast dads and mums are always in a hurry. So, by that time, it might be 510-hp worth of way too late if ABT Sportsline’s latest impression of the Audi RS4 has anything to say. And it certainly does because it rhymes with carbon fiber, power, and aerodynamics.

17 photos