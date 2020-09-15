Audi Saves the Planet One A3 Sportback at the Time, Now Again Available With CNG

You can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions without having to hustle with electrification – just opt out of diesel and gasoline in favor of natural gas. And one of the sensible choices would be to select the compressed natural gas options, which further allows you to use biomethane as well. And that would be more CO2-efficient than either burning gas, diesel, or the related liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Audi seemingly knows that and has decided to offer its own stylish solution.
The Ingolstadt-based automaker has been hard at work in the green department – they presented the “world’s first tri-motor EV” not long ago and they are now looking into alternative fuels with the newly released A3 Sportback 30 g-tron.
Not to be confused with the e-tron series, the subcompact hatchback has a powertrain that uses either natural gas or biomethane for enhanced fuel economy and a low-emissions footprint. Its design is not at all different from the rest of the family – albeit not as sporty as on the S3 – and commercialization is set to commence this very fall.
At home, in Germany, prices kick off at €30,705.88 - which is about $36,463 at the current exchange rate. For the money the owners will receive a worthy successor to the original A3 g-tron from 2014, now with a 1.5 TFSI powertrain that delivers 96 kW (131 PS) and 200 Nm (147.5 lb. ft.) of twist.
The engine runs on the Miller combustion cycle, which is better for the intended type of operation and offers relaxed performance credentials: a sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) in 9.7 seconds and a maximum speed of 211 kph (131.1 mph).
Still, it’s nothing to be ashamed off, considering the rated fuel economy - 3.6 / 3.5 kg of CNG for every 100 km, which translates into CO2 emissions of 99 / 96 grams per kilometer and a WLTP range of around 445 km (276.5 mi).
Because CNG is not exactly as common as gasoline or diesel, Audi doubles the natural gas tanks with a 9-liter gasoline reserve, which is a mere 2.4 U.S. gallons – but at least it will help the owner reach the next available station.
Thanks to its dual operation, the A3 has four tanks – the gasoline one is doubled by another cylinder up front with 4 kg (8.81 lbs.) of CNG, while an additional two are located beneath the luggage area, each holding another 7 kg (15.43 lbs.). As such, the available storage space is of 280 to 1,100 liters (9.88 to 38.84 cu. ft.).
