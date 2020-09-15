Audi Saves the Planet One A3 Sportback at the Time, Now Again Available With CNG

You can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions without having to hustle with electrification – just opt out of diesel and gasoline in favor of natural gas. And one of the sensible choices would be to select the compressed natural gas options, which further allows you to use biomethane as well. And that would be more CO2-efficient than either burning gas, diesel, or the related liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Audi seemingly knows that and has decided to offer its own stylish solution.

27 photos