ABT Works Its Magic on Audi’s Untamed RS Q3 Sportback

All things considered, ABT Sportsline delivers a comprehensive tuning kit that leaves you wanting for nothing. Honestly, that’s no surprise; it’s precisely what we’ve come to expect from their ambitious team! Look, the gifted auto craftsmen over at ABT Sportsline don’t exactly need any sort of introduction. Besides boasting an impressive inventory that hosts the likes of Volkswagen Skoda and countless Audi machines, the revered Kempten-based firm also takes pride in its very own decorated motorsports team. Long story short, these gifted fellows are no strangers to the automotive realm!In the past, we’ve had a look at a plethora of remarkable undertakings from this tuner’s portfolio, such as a spectacular one-off exploit codenamed RS7-R , a drool-worthy RS4 Avant performance package and one mean VW Touareg V8 TDI that packs some truly feral torque output under its hood, to name a few. At this point, it’s quite safe to say that ABT’s aftermarket surgeon crew is a force to be reckoned with.I’ll tell you what, let’s take a minute to examine what they’ve managed to accomplish on Audi’ ferocious RS Q3 Sportback. For comparison’s sake, I’ll start by pointing out a couple of the stock vehicle’s main characteristics before we go into any details about the kit itself. To be frank, Audi’s ominous crossover is a magnificent gem straight out of the box.The brutal colossus is powered by a fierce 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-five engine, with a generous compression ratio of 10.0:1 and four valves per cylinder head. Between 5,850 and 7,000 rpm, this relentless piece of intercooled machinery is good for up to 400 hp, accompanied by as much as 354 pound-feet (480 Nm) of vicious twisting force between 1,950 and 5,850 revs. The mill’s malicious power is directed to a Quattro all-wheel-drive system by means of an S-tronic seven-speed automatic gearbox.Ultimately, this whole shebang leads to a respectable 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of just 4.5 seconds, while RS Q3’s top speed is electronically governed at 155 mph (250 kph) by its. Audi’scrawls on a set of handsome 20-inch cast aluminum V-spoked wheels that wear 375 mm (14.76 inches) ventilated brake rotors up front and 310 mm (12.2 inches) counterparts on the opposite end.Suspension duties are taken care of by a MacPherson strut setup at the front, along with independent multi-link modules at the rear. Lastly, the beast has a dry weight of 3,748 lbs (1,700 kg) and its wheelbase measures a little over 105 inches (2,681 mm).To have this colossus reach an entirely new level, ABT kicked things off by equipping its five-cylinder powerplant with a custom engine control unit from their personal catalogue. As a result, RS Q3 Sportback’s power output figures jump to a whopping 440 ponies and 384 pound-feet of fiendish torque.Thanks to the aforementioned upgrades, Audi’s compact crossover is treated to a top speed of 177 mph (285 kph). Furthermore, this bad boy will accelerate 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in as little as 4.3 seconds without breaking a sweat. To make it all come together as a complete package, the German aftermarket wizards removed the original wheels to make room for their own 21-inch five-spoke items.All things considered, ABT Sportsline delivers a comprehensive tuning kit that leaves you wanting for nothing. Honestly, that’s no surprise; it’s precisely what we’ve come to expect from their ambitious team!