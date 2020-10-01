2021 Audi RS 5 Coupe and Sportback Go for Ascari and Black Styles in U.S.

The Ingolstadt-based automaker revealed the latest generation RS 5 Coupe and Sportback in 2018, and quickly followed up on the series with the mildest of updates just as 2019 was turning the lights off. Now the two high-performance compact executive models are finally ready to reach dealer lots in America. And they bring their own, market-specific, novelties.
Upgraded for the 2021 model year, Audi is sharing all the juicy details about the RS 5 Coupe and Sportback – including pricing, the specifics on the updates, as well as the news that it is spicing up the range with a couple of new launch editions: Ascari and Black optics.
The RS 5 Coupe and Sportback feature subtle exterior refinements that are influenced by the RS 6 Avant and the RS 7, arriving with a wider Singleframe grille that also features the new classic-styled slats above it to remind us of Audi Sport quattro from 1984. Minor changes have also been instilled to the rear, touching the RS-specific diffuser and the big oval exhausts.
Matrix-LED headlights with Audi laser light, dynamic turn signals, or the LED lighting plus package with 30 colors for the interior ambient light are standard fixtures on both the Coupe and Sportback. Additionally, the cockpit has been upgraded to the all-new MIB 3 infotainment system with 10.1-inch touchscreen (1,540 x 720 pixels) display and wired Apple CarPlay / Android Auto connectivity.
Base prices for the RS 5 Coupe and Sportback kick off at $75,100 and $75,400, respectively (all prices do not include $1,045 destination & other taxes). More importantly, customers will have the chance to select two new special launch editions – Ascari and Black optic.
They aren’t cheap, though, especially when discussing the former, which is priced from $95,600 / $95,900 for the Coupe or Sportback. The Black optic slots in the middle, at $87,400 for both versions.
The two are also limited to just 25 / 100 examples for the Ascari Coupe and Sportback, as well as 100 / 325 units for the Black optic. Still, they could make up for a nice, high-performance collector’s item given the exclusive touches and numerous standard perks.
