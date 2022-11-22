Abandoned WWII Ammunition Plant Is Loaded With Classic Trucks, Rare Gems Included

More on this:

1 This Mysterious Stash of 1950s Classics Includes Rare Hudson Hornets and Wasps

2 Abandoned, Rat-Infested 1968 Buick Skylark Gets First Wash in 30 Years

3 1975 Chevrolet Vega Junkyard Find Hides a Cool and Rare Surprise Under the Hood

4 Here's Not One, Not Two, but Four 1964 Plymouths Getting Their First Wash in Decades

5 Mysterious 1977 Chevrolet Corvette Found in Hawaii Is Rotting Away Next to a Tractor