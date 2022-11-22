Abandoned WWII Ammunition Plant Is Loaded With Classic Trucks, Rare Gems Included

If you're into classic pickup trucks and heavy-duty haulers, you definitely need to check out the Rob van Vleet collection. It's mostly made up of derelict vehicles, so it's far from being a museum-grade collection, but it includes quite a few cool and rare examples.
It's located in Sidney, Nebraska, on what used to be a World War II ammunition plant, and it's made up of 1,500 to 1,800 vehicles. Yup, Rob has lost track of precisely how many cars and trucks he parked on his property over the years. But he decided to auction off a few good hundreds of them in 2022, so the numbers are lower now.
Luckily enough though, YouTube's "Mr. Goodpliers" dropped by the abandoned plant before the vehicles that were sold were hauled away by their new owners. So the video walkaround below includes many of the rare gems that Rob agreed to part ways with.
If you're a fan of the iconic Diamond T, you'll see quite a few of them here. In all shapes and sizes, including a semi and a wrecker truck. The latter was one of the highlights of the auction, changing hands for a whopping $15,000.
But Rob is also a big fan of International Harvester pickup trucks. These never became as popular as the Chevys and the Fords, but they do stand out design-wise and most of them are fairly rare. So perhaps it's not surprising that a 1939 hauler sold for almost $10,000. The International stash also includes a 1952 cab-over and a 1939 school bus. It's been a really long time since I've seen one of these.
But that's not all. He also owned a 1937 REO Speedwagon pickup and an even rarer 1915 Stewart Motor truck. The latter is in bad shape, but it was solid enough for someone to buy with a lot of dough. Speaking of which, a 1937 Studebaker K-10 Coupe Express pickup found a new owner for $5,000.
Our host also shows footage of an unusually streamlined delivery truck. That's a Diamond T that was custom-built for Canadian distiller Seagram's. It's the only one known to exist and it found a new home for a whopping $20,000. That's a massive amount for a truck that's in really bad shape but it's a bargain compared to the amount of cash it will need to shine again.
You'll also see a big stash of Ford cab-over trucks from the late 1930s, a 1937 Chevrolet dairy truck, and a really cool 1962 Corvair Rampside hauler in green.
The collection also includes a few hundred cars, many of which are rare gems from the 1930s, but the list is simply too long to mention here. Quite a few of them are also documented in the long video below so go ahead and hit the play button for derelict classic car and truck awesomeness.
