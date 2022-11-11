Here's Not One, Not Two, but Four 1964 Plymouths Getting Their First Wash in Decades

Leaving a classic car fully exposed to the elements for years will usually result in severe rust issues. But the said vehicle will also gather a lot of dust and grime. Naturally, the first step when saving an abandoned car is to get it cleaned up, a process that's very satisfying to watch.
If you're here for yet another "first wash" video, then you're in luck. Because the footage below shows no fewer than four classics getting their much-needed baths after decades of sitting around without a roof to provide protection. Making things that much more interesting, all four cars are Plymouth Belvederes from the 1964 model year. And all of them are white. Talk about being a fanboy, right?
Well, the video comes from YouTube's "Dead Dodge Garage," a channel that's mostly about Mopars. The owner is indeed a big fan of 1960s Dodge and Plymouths and amassed an impressive collection of barn finds over the years. It's unclear if these cars were saved from the same place and at the same time, but they sure look like they've been sitting for a very long time.
Do they still run? Well, our host published a "will it run" video for the two-door post car in October 2022 and the new footage kicks off with a revival of the four-door sedan, so I guess we could say that at least two of them are up and running again. And since the wagon and the second coupe don't look all that bad, they will also be revived at some point. In short, they're not exactly junk.
Speaking of body styles, this mini collection is only missing the two-door convertible version of the 1964 Plymouth. Granted, the Belvedere wasn't available as a drop-top that year, but the similar Sporty Fury was. Anyway, seeing the two-door coupe, the two- and four-door sedan, and the station wagon all next to each other is a rare treat.
If you're not familiar with the 1964 version, it's part of the first Belvedere series that was downsized for the 1962 model year. Just like the Dodge Polara, it was sold with inline-six and V8 engines, including the 413-cubic-inch (6.8-liter) Max Wedge. The 1964 Belvedere also got the mighty 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI but only in NASCAR-spec form. The streetable version of the engine did not arrive until 1966.
But that's enough history for today. Now hit the play button below to watch all four 1964 Plymouths get cleaned up after many many years. If you're not into revivals, the pressure-washer fun starts at the four-minute mark.
