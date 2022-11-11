Here's Not One, Not Two, but Four 1964 Plymouths Getting Their First Wash in Decades

More on this:

1 1964 Plymouth Belvedere Spent 30 Years in the Bushes, Poly V8 Refuses To Die

2 Mysterious 1964 Plymouth Valiant Purchased at Auction Spends Two Decades in the Same Spot

3 1964 Plymouth Savoy Parked for 29 Years Is a Rat-Infested Find, Gets First Wash

4 This 1964 Plymouth Savoy Super Stock Tribute Eats Drag Strips for Breakfast

5 1964 Plymouth Valiant Wagon Disguised as Idlewild Airport Taxi, Packs Mystery Under Hood