Mysterious 1964 Plymouth Valiant Purchased at Auction Spends Two Decades in the Same Spot

Plymouth launched a new Valiant generation back in 1963, and needless to say, it came with massive improvements, including a shorter wheelbase and a flat hood for a more compact look.
However, bigger news followed a year later when the lineup received its first V8 – a 273 (4.5-liter) available as optional. With a top power of 180 horsepower, the 273 turned Plymouth’s Valiant into one of the most affordable V8-powered cars in the entire world.
The market performance of the Valiant, therefore, remained strong, as Plymouth produced over 227,500 units for this model year (up from 225,000 cars in 1963).
One of the Valiants born in 1964 is now seeking another chance as part of an auction on eBay, though by the looks of things, there’s a good chance the car fails to find a new home.
A quick analysis of the condition of the car suggests it requires a lot of work, albeit this isn’t necessarily surprising given it has been sitting for more than two decades. eBay seller mr.dennisd760 says they purchased the car at an auction back in 2000, and after driving it once, they decided to park the Plymouth in the same spot where it is today.
Coming with a salvage title, this 1964 Plymouth Valiant is as mysterious as possible, as most of the essential details are currently missing. For example, we have no idea if the car is still complete or if any big parts are missing, with the seller also failing to offer more information on how original the Valiant continues to be today.
The bidding for this Valiant has already started, and the good news is the car is being sold without a reserve. The starting bid is $500, but as said, no one has entered the digital fight to give this otherwise intriguing Valiant a second chance.
