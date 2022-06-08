Meet Rampy, the Mid-Engine V8 Corvair Rampside That's Stealing Our Hearts

The Chevy Corvair is an all-American classic people the world over love to clown on for being slow and unsafe, and the main topic of a famous book attacking the auto industry for not giving a rat's behind about safety. The Corvair 95 Rampside, on the other hand, is little more than a forgotten curiosity.
That didn't stop Wayne Dick, the owner of this particular Corvair Rampside, from taking a crack at making it something more than it was back in the 60s. Though it looks like a perfectly normal rusty old beater from the outside, it's all about what it's got rocking underneath. In that department, this restomod delivers in spades.
Back in the early 60s, these rampside trucks came sporting one of two variations of the GM Turbo-Air six-cylinder boxer engine paired to one of three manual or automatic transmissions ranging from two to four speeds. Well, as they say, out with the old and in with the 6.2-liter LS3 V8 in the rear bed.
At least, we think that's how the old saying goes. In any case, with the help of a Bryan Tooley Stage 3 camshaft, a limited-slip differential from a C5 Corvette, and an upgraded 4L65E four-speed automatic transmission, this little truck looks set for the drag strip, the circuit track, or any other racing environment you'd like to throw at it. Don't forget, when we say the engine is mounted in the bed of the truck, we're not talking underneath it.
It's just sitting in the rear bed as if to imply it's not even connected to anything. But rest assured, this is about as sorted and well-engineered of a resto-modded Corvair rampside as ever did exist. It's so awesome that it even had a shoutout from Holley Performance on their YouTube Channel. Check the link below if you'd like to see that.
