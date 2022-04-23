Katt Williams Drops $200K on Eye-Popping Apocalypse 6x6 Hellfire, the Joker Edition

These days, what with everything going on in the world, it’s best to plan ahead – and to think of the worst case scenario first. Comedian and actor Katt Williams seems to be doing just that, dropping a lot of cash on an apocalypse-ready six-wheel beast of a truck.
Few people would appreciate being called a “joker,” but Katt Williams wants to invite the association with his newest ride: the Apocalypse 6x6 Hellfire truck in the Joker Edition. Assuming a six-wheel monster of a truck wasn’t enough to catch the eye already, Williams chose the very bold and striking color combo of military green with custom purple, and a matching purple leather interior.
Built by Florida-based Apocalypse Manufacturing, Williams’ new ride is a “one of a kind masterpiece” worthy of “the premier comedian of our generation.” It rides on 22” rims that match the marine-grade leather interior, but is powered by an eco-diesel engine. Apocalypse Manufacturing also offers two more powerful variants, with a 500-hp 6.2L V8 LS3 Corvette engine and a 707-horsepower 6.2L V8 supercharged Hellcat engine.
According to TMZ, Williams paid $200,000 for his Joker Hellfire, and it’s already been delivered to him in California. A non-custom Hellfire with the 3.0-liter V6 Eco-Diesel engine starts at $150,000 and is the cheapest variant available.
The Hellfire is a custom six-wheel truck introduced in 2021, one of the four models available with the Florida-based shop. It’s based on the Jeep Gladiator and is entirely hand-fabricated, and turned into a ride meant to help you survive the end of times in complete luxury. To that end, it has Kevlar coating and thick windshield armor, cameras and active suspension, and premium tech features inside.
For those looking to survive an apocalypse with a bit more… flare, the Hellfire comes with changing underlights and color-changing halo ring in the headlights, and the possibility of further customization, both to the exterior and the interior. A Joker Edition for a well-known comedian like Williams seems like a good choice – until zombies take over, and this thing is visible from a distance even to their undead eyes.
