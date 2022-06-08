Porsche Takes Over Fazua, a Company That Makes Lightweight eBike Motors

Back in January, Porsche had acquired a 20-percent stake in a company called Fazua, which specializes in making lightweight and compact drive systems. The latter is for e-bikes, not vehicles, though, but that did not stop Porsche from buying the rest of the company's stocks in a deal that was announced today.
In case you are unaware, Porsche also sells electrified bicycles, which are currently made by its long-standing partner, Rotwild. It is important to note that the Zuffenhausen brand will continue to make e-bikes with Rotwild.
On top of those activities, Porsche has a collaboration with a Dutch company named Ponooc Investment B.V., which will start a joint venture with the German marque. The resulting company will develop, manufacture, and distribute a future generation of high-quality Porsche eBikes.
The same two companies will have another joint venture in the field, which will focus on bringing tech solutions to the micromobility market. Last summer, for example, Porsche Digital, another division of the company, launched an array of digital services for urban mobility with Cyklaer.
So far, it appears that things are simple, right? Porsche will continue to build eBikes with its current associate while planning to build a new generation of electrified bicycles with the help of a new partner through a new company. The two activities are independent of one another, Porsche notes.
Well, this is where things get even more complicated. Porsche also owns a majority stake in a Croatian eBike brand called Greyp. Meanwhile, its latest acquisition, Fazua, is considered a pioneer in the field of lightweight and compact drive systems, and it has just recently unveiled a new product, which is called Ride60, as Porsche underlined.
Now, the interesting bit will be to see how Porsche manages to blend the two e-bike companies with its Dutch partner while also selling eBikes that it has already developed. Back in March 2021, Porsche unveiled two new eBikes, called eBike Sport and eBike Cross.
