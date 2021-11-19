4 New Porsche e-Bikes Are the Most Affordable Porsches, Still Expensive

Porsche Expands Its Activities in the E-Bike Sector, Buys Majority Stake in Greyp Bikes

Porsche entered the e-bike market three years ago when it bought 10 percent of Croatian manufacturer Greyp Bikes. Now the automaker goes even further, announcing that it recently acquired a majority stake in the company. 6 photos



The eBike Sport is more suitable for urban mobility and it is even pricier than its sibling, setting you back $10,700. It offers a top speed of 15.5 mph (25 kph) and a range of up to 46 miles (75 km) in the Boost mode and 77 miles (125 km) in the ECO one. The recent investment in Greyp Bikes comes as a reaction to an offer made by a third-party investor interested in the two-wheeler manufacturer. Porsche exercised its contractual right of refusal and instead bought an even bigger chunk of the company.As stated by Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche, the carmaker’s activities in the e-bike sector are part of the company’s e-mobility strategy, which is reflected in all its latest actions. In 2019, Porsche launched the Taycan , its first all-electric car, and in 2020, one in three vehicles delivered was fitted with an electric motor. Porsche also released its first e-bikes ever earlier this year. Meschke added that the car manufacturer’s goal is to achieve a CO2-neutral balance sheet across its entire value chain by 2030.Porsche’s interest in Greyp Bikes is well justified, as the Croatian manufacturer makes some really high-tech e-bikes for mountain lovers, urban riders, and speed maniacs, too. A part of its staff consists of the people behind Rimac Automobili, the maker of one of the most powerful electric cars in the world. Mate Rimac is a cofounder of Greyp Bikes. And speaking of the Croatian car manufacturer, Porsche also owns around 25 percent of Rimac , as of this year.As for Porsche’s aforementioned e-bikes , there are two models available for now, and they are the Porsche eBike Cross and the eBike Sport. The former is a gorgeously-looking off-road bike for the adventurous rider. Priced at $8,550, the eBike Cross offers a range of approximately 30 miles (50 km) on its Boost mode and 62 miles (100 km) in the ECO one.The eBike Sport is more suitable for urban mobility and it is even pricier than its sibling, setting you back $10,700. It offers a top speed of 15.5 mph (25 kph) and a range of up to 46 miles (75 km) in the Boost mode and 77 miles (125 km) in the ECO one.

