Mysterious 1977 Chevrolet Corvette Found in Hawaii Is Rotting Away Next to a Tractor

Much like the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro, the Corvette survived through the Malaise Era with detuned V8 engines choked by emission regulations. As a result, C3-generation 'Vettes built after 1972 aren't as desirable as their predecessors. But it still hurts to see mid-1970s examples rotting away in barns and backyards.
And sadly enough, quite a few of them were abandoned when performance cars made a comeback in the 1980s and most of them can be found in junkyards across the U.S. But the 1977 Corvette you see here is spending its retirement years in a more exotic place, namely the Big Island of Hawaii.
Documented by YouTube's "Liv Scaffidi," this Malaise-Era sports car was discovered on what appears to be an abandoned property. It's sitting in what used to be a large barn and it's in terrible condition after years of exposure to the elements.
Yes, the body is still in one piece since it's made from rust-proof composite material, but a closer look reveals that the shell hides a rust bucket. The fuel tank is too far gone, the doors are stuck due to the rust underneath, and the interior is completely trashed and missing various components.
How did it up like this? Well, there's no backstory to run by so this Corvette is pretty much a mystery. What I can tell for a fact is that this coupe is simply too expensive to restore (relative to its value). So it will probably stay there until someone finds a way to buy it to save the body and scrap the rest.
And that's a shame because this particular 'Vette is somewhat rare nowadays. What makes it uncommon? It's the "L82" badge on the hood and the 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) small-block V8 sleeping underneath. You see, even though Chevrolet sold no fewer than 46,558 'Vettes in 1977, only 5,720 of them were equipped with the L82 package and the beefed-up 350 mill.
Okay, maybe "beefed-up" isn't the best word to describe a 210-horsepower V8, but it was the range-topping unit that year. And it delivered an extra 30 horses compared to the standard 350.
1977 was the final year for the 210-horsepower 350, as it was replaced by a 220-horsepower variant in 1978. Likewise, it was also the last year for the vertical rear window and the first for the Sport mirrors.
On the flip side, there's no proof that the numbers-matching engine is still under the hood. The 'Vette still has a V8, but without a detailed look in the bay, there's no way to tell if it's the L82 or not. As I said before, this C3 is pretty much a mystery.
Hit the play button below for a detailed walkaround of this Hawaiian barn find and make sure you also check the vintage John Deere tractor sitting next to it. You might as well get out your handkerchief too, you're gonna need it.
